HS Sports Highlights: Julianna Askins's 20 lifts Carlisle girls; Big Spring girls remain unbeaten

Carlisle continues to be an early season surprise.

The Thundering Herd rolled past Harrisburg 48-40 Friday night, improving to 3-2 (3-2 Commonwealth) on the young season to stay in the top half of the division under first-year head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn.

Julianna Askins led the team with a season-high 20 points and four 3's, while Ryleigh Poole added nine points and Noelle Cabiness had eight.

The Herd visit co-Commonwealth leader Central Dauphin on Tuesday in their toughest test of the season.