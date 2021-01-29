HS Sports Highlights: Julianna Askins's 20 lifts Carlisle girls; Big Spring girls remain unbeaten

Carlisle continues to be an early season surprise.
The Thundering Herd rolled past Harrisburg 48-40 Friday night, improving to 3-2 (3-2 Commonwealth) on the young season to stay in the top half of the division under first-year head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn.
Julianna Askins led the team with a season-high 20 points and four 3's, while Ryleigh Poole added nine points and Noelle Cabiness had eight.
The Herd visit co-Commonwealth leader Central Dauphin on Tuesday in their toughest test of the season.
- Big Spring kept its record spotless with a 45-34 victory at Northern. Laney Noreika again led the charge for the upstart Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Colonial) with 14 points, a tick under her season average, while Ava Wilson and Aleya Eisenberg each had six points.
- Cumberland Valley stormed past CD East 87-18 behind a team-leading 24 points from Julie Jekot. Dejah Hill added 16 points in the win, while Paris Burns added 12 and Abbie Miller 11. The Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) head into yet another pivotal meeting with undefeated rival Central Dauphin on Monday.
- Talia Gilliard broke out of a two-game slump, Allison Schrass hit a 3 to send the game to overtime and Gracen Nutt scored four points in the extra frame to put Mechanicsburg past Palmyra 44-40. Gilliard finished with a team-high 21 and added five rebounds and three steals. Her 3 in OT put the Wildcats on top for good. Nutt finished with 10 points and seven boards, while Scharass finished with five points, seven boards and three steals.
- Camp Hill fell to Bishop McDevitt 58-41. Kendal McCall had 13 points in the loss, while Bella Hoffer added 12.
HS Boys Basketball
- Trey Martin returned after a three-game absence due to injury to pocket 24 points and help Boiling Springs beat Waynesboro 48-42. The win is the Bubblers' first in the Mid-Penn Colonial and snaps a three-game skid. Drew VonStein added 16 points and two 3's.
- Cumberland Valley rolled past CD East 71-55 thanks to 16 points and two treys from Max Krevsky. Dylan Levis added 13 points and two 3's, while both Grant Kuffa and Nolan Gilbert had 12.
- Mechanicsburg tallied the close win 48-42 over Palmyra. Tyree Morris led the team with 14 points, while Sam Burch added nine points and three treys and James Anderson nine points and a 3.
- John McNeil and Nahleige Thompson shook off sluggish starts to lead Harrisburg to a 75-64 comeback victory over Carlisle. The two to score 40 points, 30 of which came in the second half. Dylan Young provided another strong game for the Herd with 23 points. Nick Stiltner and Jerimiah Snyder had 11 and 10 each.
HS Wrestling
- Camp Hill picked up two wins during a tri-meet with East Pennsboro and Trinity, taking a win over the Shamrocks 39-30 and the Panthers 59-18. Marcus Colson (120) picked up a fall against East Penn in 1:16, Christian Doi (126) got the pin against Trinity in 1:01 and Kobe Moore (145) got the fall over Trinity in just 21 seconds.