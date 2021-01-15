HS Sports Highlights: Julia Strine breaks Shippensburg 100 breaststroke record; Emma Castilla leads Mechanicsburg girls to win

Julia Strine has her name up on the Shippensburg leaderboard.
The senior shattered the Big Spring 100 breastroke pool record Friday evening by nearly two seconds, posting a 1:04.93. The old record was 1:06.87, according to the Shippensburg athletic department.
The Ship girls went on to beat Big Spring 103-69 in a divisional dual-meet. Strine aided in the 200 medley relay (2:04.54) and 200 freestyle relay (1:50.07) victories, and won the 50 free in 24.80.
On the boys side, Matthew Raudabaugh picked up wins in the 200 free (1:54.82), 100 breast (1:04.92) and 400 free relay (3:37.70) to guide the Bulldogs to an 89-82 win.
HS Girls Basketball
- Mechanicsburg got back in the win column with a tight 35-26 victory at Cedar Cliff. Emma Castilla led the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 Keystone) and all scorers with 15 points, while senior guard Talia Gilliard chipped in 11. Castilla helped keep the Colts at bay with 10 points in the second half. The Colts (2-1, 1-1) produced eight-point nights from Ryan Kaercher and Julia Hoffman. They limited Mechanicsburg to just a pair of made 3's defensively.
- Jill Jekot tallied four treys and 18 points to help push Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg 57-40. Natalie Parsons added 15 points in the win, while Reagan Basehore picked up nine for the unbeaten Eagles (3-0).
- Kendal McCall tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and two 3's to help lead Camp Hill to a 51-35 victory over Middletown. Ellie Goodwin added 5 points in the win, while Bella Hoffer had eight assists and six points.
- Red Land fell to Mifflin County 43-30. Zayda Crumpton picked up seven points and a trey for the Patriots, while both Courtnee Collie and Carlee Collie picked up six points.
HS Boys Basketball
- Shippensburg tallied a 68-50 win over Big Spring thanks to a team-leading 16 points from Anthony Smith. Jayden Statum added 14 points for the Greyhounds, while Everett Baker picked up 14 points for the Bulldogs and Matt Ward tallied 13.
- Double-digit efforts from Charlie Werner (17 points, three 3's), Tyler Houser (16) and Ayden Fry (10) propelled Cedar Cliff 59-43 over Mechanicsburg. Tyree Morris and Lukas Rhodes led the Wildcats with 13 and 12 points, respectively, with 10 of Rhodes's points coming in the second half. The Colts were a solit 15-of-18 from the foul line.
- Cumberland Valley picked up the 59-40 win over Chambersburg behind 12 points from Ben Drury. Max Krevsky added 10 in the win, and Sam Sherry had seven and a trey.