HS Sports Highlights: Julia Strine breaks Shippensburg 100 breaststroke record; Emma Castilla leads Mechanicsburg girls to win

Julia Strine has her name up on the Shippensburg leaderboard.

The senior shattered the Big Spring 100 breastroke pool record Friday evening by nearly two seconds, posting a 1:04.93. The old record was 1:06.87, according to the Shippensburg athletic department.

The Ship girls went on to beat Big Spring 103-69 in a divisional dual-meet. Strine aided in the 200 medley relay (2:04.54) and 200 freestyle relay (1:50.07) victories, and won the 50 free in 24.80.

On the boys side, Matthew Raudabaugh picked up wins in the 200 free (1:54.82), 100 breast (1:04.92) and 400 free relay (3:37.70) to guide the Bulldogs to an 89-82 win.

