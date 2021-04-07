HS Sports Highlights: Jordan Sellers, Mechanicsburg softball remain undefeated; Carlisle suffers first loss

Nine runs in the first inning helped Mechanicsburg roll past Susquehanna Township 13-1 in four innings.

The win improved the surging Wildcats to 4-0 (3-0 Keystone) in the early going ahead of Thursday's home tilt with CD East.

Jordan Sellers went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Kendra Grove added four RBIs on the day. Kait Hower nabbed the win in the circle, pitching three innings, allowing four hits and striking out three.