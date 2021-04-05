HS Sports Highlights: Jace Fetterman's homer helps lead Carlisle baseball past Lower Dauphin

Jace Fetterman led the way for Carlisle baseball Monday, knocking four hits in an 11-3 victory over Lower Dauphin.

Fetterman singled in the first, singled in the third, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth on a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Sam Kulp went 1-for-3 on the day with a home run and an RBI, while Noah Shatto tallied two RBIs.