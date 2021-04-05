HS Sports Highlights: Jace Fetterman's homer helps lead Carlisle baseball past Lower Dauphin

Jace Fetterman led the way for Carlisle baseball Monday, knocking four hits in an 11-3 victory over Lower Dauphin.
Fetterman singled in the first, singled in the third, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth on a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Sam Kulp went 1-for-3 on the day with a home run and an RBI, while Noah Shatto tallied two RBIs.
Jonas Fowler got the win on the mound, pitching six innings, striking out seven and allowing five hits.
- Hershey tallied five runs in the first inning to take the win from Mechanicsburg 6-5. Isaiah Zercher went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs, while Andy Manges scored two runs and added an RBI.
- Nick Kirkessner and Jacob Shermeyer combined on the mound to throw a shutout for East Pennsboro 16-0 over Steel-High. Andrew Swenson went 1-for-1 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Dakota Campbell tallied three runs.
HS Softball
- Madisyn Saposnek got the shutout in the circle in Mechanicsburg's 9-0 win over Hershey. Saposnek pitched seven innings with eight hits and three strikeouts. Jordan Sellers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Kendra Grove went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Kait Hower, Emily Bittner and Sam Rybacki all tallied two RBIs.
HS Boys Tennis
- Mechanicsburg tallied the 5-0 sweep over Northern led by Will Johnson with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Camden Kidwell in Singles 1. In Singles 2, Ben McCrea rolled past Rudy Sheaffer 6-2, 6-2 and Evan Davis finished out Singles 3 with a 6-4, 4-6 (6-10) win over Thomas Walsh. The duo of Gabe Fatzinger and Andrew Wetheland got the dominating win 6-2, 6-1 over Collin Brennan and Omar Zia.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Carlisle notched the win 2-1 over Red Land (21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14). Max Barr had 18 kills, 11 aces and two blocks in the win, Jake Kistler had 11 kills and six digs, Declan Smithmyer had 30 assists and Tyler Sandoval tallied 16 digs.