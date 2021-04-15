HS Sports Highlights: Izzy Szejk reaches 100 point milestone in Mechanicsburg's loss to Hershey

Izzy Szejk has been on a roll all season and hit a milestone Thursday afternoon.
Szejk's five goals helped propel her to the 100-point mark and surpass Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse's record set at 119 in a 24-6 loss to Hershey. Sophie Blair added one goal in the loss for the Wildcats.
- Carlisle rolled past Cedar Cliff 21-10 behind a huge 11 goals from Alexandra Kelley. Alex Thumma tallied a hat trick in the win, while Aubrey McGlynn and Mollie Best each had two goals. For the Colts, Em Wenger had five goals and Alli Delozier added a hat trick.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Five goals from Egan Noel propelled Carlisle past Cedar Cliff 15-2. Dyland Young added a hat trick in the win, while both Layton Schmick and Cam Fay had two goals. For the Colts, Jackson Young and Nate Lusk were the lone scorers.
- Nate Herbster's six points (four goals, two assists) helped Cumberland Valley roll to the big 18-1 win over CD East. Rhys McCarver had five goals in the win, while Owen McKenzie added two goals and an assist.
- Drew Godfrey and Croix Teeter each tallied five goals in Trinity's win over Central Dauphin 17-4. Raj Chima added a hat trick in the win.
- Red Land rolled past Northern 12-9 behind a four goals from Chase Lawyer. Luke Glinski had a hat trick in the win, Parker Lawyer added two goals and Connor Stank won 18 of 26 face offs.
HS Baseball
- Maddex LaBuda smacked a single to right with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give Boiling Springs a 1-0 walkoff win over rival Big Spring. The base knock secured a much-deserved win for Doug Bear, who tossed a one-hit gem. Bear struck out five and allowed just a walk and a hit in a complete-game shutout. He also went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a game that featured just six hits.
- Cumberland Valley thumped Chambersburg on the road 9-0, with Nethaneail Miller piecing together 5.2 innings of two-hit ball, fanning eight. Logan Sauve was 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Tyler Dunn (1-for-2) tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.
- Kaden Peifer punched out 11 and allowed three unearned runs on three hits over 6.2 innings to give Red Land a 10-3 win over Cedar Cliff at FNB Field Thursday night. The bizarre pitching line was one of several highlights for the Patriots. Peifer helped himself with a triple and two RBIs on a 3-of-4 day at the plate, and Cole Wagner (2-for-4) tripled, drove in five and scored twice. The Colts suffered their first loss, with Cameron Goodling and Brady Ward each going 1-for-3 with a run scored.
- Greencastle-Antrim's bats woke up in the fifth, scoring all five runs in a 5-3 victory over Northern. Tommy Molsky fanned 10 in five innings, allowing two hits, but Dawson Ramp gave up four runs (three earned) for the loss in relief. Timmy Bonin was 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Polar Bears.
HS Softball
- Cedar Cliff's bats woke up in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring seven runs to overtake Red Land 9-6. Claire Farrell in particular was on fire, going 4-of-5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Emmalee Mowery went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. Jenna Weaver earned the win with four strikeouts while allowing six runs (one earned). The Patriots' Annika Barbour (3-for-4) doubled, drove in three and scored in the loss.
- Shippensburg beat Waynesboro 9-8, with Olivia Lebitz going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cierra Bender, who went the distance with nine strikeouts against nine hits, also was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to help herself earn the victory. Jess Lindsay was also 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
- Paige Loudenslager scattered two hits and a walk, striking out two, in a five-inning Northern win over Greencastle-Antrim. The Polar Bears won 10-0 by mercy rule, with Loudenslager helping her own cause with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, including two runs and an RBI. Bekah Wiley was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs from the leadoff spot.
HS Track & Field
- Victories were hard to come by for Cedar Cliff. The Colts boys lost 109-41 to Palmyra, picking up wins in the javelin (Dorrell, 143-6), shot put (Ritter, 40-11.5), 4x100 relay (45.6) and 4x400 relay (4:02.5). Palmyra's girls beat Cedar Cliff 131-19, with the Colts winning just two field events. Kaibuka claimed the shot put with a 29-11, and Kelley high jumped 4-10 for the win.
HS Boys Tennis
- Trinity rolled to a shut out of Middletown 5-0 behind a strong start from Adam Warren in Singles 1 6-0, 6-0. Singles 2 went to Jose Centenera 5-7, 6-2 (10-5) and Singles 3 was won by Silas Gross 6-0, 6-0. The duo of Joe Koranda and Luke Schiffer got the strong finish in Doubles 2 6-2, 6-3.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Cumberland Valley remained undefeated with a 3-1 win over Central Dauphin (26-24, 18-25, 25-8, 25-18). Jared Johnson had 22 kills in the win, Iain Martin had 12 kills, Cameron Birch had 14 digs and Nathaniel Herb had 44 assists.
- Carlisle fell to Hershey 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-21). Max Barr had 16 kills and seven aces, while Declan Smithmyer had 19 assists.
- Palmyra topped Mechanicsburg 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 16-25). Nathan Bortner recorded a team-high 10 kills for the Wildcats. Bryce Weenink led Mechanicsburg with 23 assists and seven digs, and Tyler Hoke had six blocks.