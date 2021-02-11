HS Sports Highlights: Heather Sholley's game-winning layup gives Red Land its first win in two years over East Pennsboro

Red Land girls have something to celebrate.

In an unexpected twist, the Patriots pulled off a stunner for their first win of the season — a 40-38 OT win over East Pennsboro Thursday night. Heather Sholley's layup off a Carlee Collier feed was the winning buckets in OT with 13 seconds left.

This is Red Land's first win in two years.

Zayda Crumpton tied her career high with 17 points. She also added a trey, six boards, three assists, four steals and a block. Sholley had a career-high 10 points along with five boards and two blocks.

Gabby Rentschler had 16 points on the night for the Panthers.

HS Boys Basketball

East Pennsboro rolled past Red Land in a big win 71-41. Sbai Adnan led the Panthers with 22 points, while teammate Evan Farling was right behind with 21 of his own, including two treys. Kyler Rheem led the Patriots with 14 points and three 3's.

HS Swimming