HS Sports Highlights: Hallie Engle scores four times in Mechanicsburg girls soccer shutout win

Halle Engle was not quiet Monday night against East Pennsboro, scoring four goals in Mechanicsburg's 6-0 win over East Pennsboro.
Engle tallied three straight markers in the first half after Isabel DeBarnadis opened the game with her own score. The assist on that one came from none other than Engle. Lily Eckroth had the other score for the Wildcats.
- Alicia Wolf and Sofia Godoy each scored in West Shore Christian's 2-0 win over Big Spring.
HS Field Hockey
- Camp Hill's Lily Sohanoge and Bella Zarcone scored to pull off a 2-1 comeback win over Big Spring. The Bulldogs took an early lead on a Sidney Witter goal (Laney Noreika assist), but the Lions tied it in the second quarter and Zarcone won it midway through the fourth. The Lions held Big Spring to just three shots.
- Alison Buffington scored all three East Pennsboro goals in a 3-0 win over Red Land. East Penn doubled up the Patriots in shots (16-8) and corners (12-6). The Pats got 10 saves from Cassidy Complese.
- Maddie Hudson scored twice and Anna Miller added another as Palmyra shut out Mechanicsburg 3-0.
- Alexa Henry scored the game's only goal as Shippensburg edged West Perry 1-0. Aubrey Sydnor provided the assist, and the Greyhounds got recorded two saves.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Mattea Penner's 11 kills and 10 digs helped Big Spring topple Boiling Springs in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-21, 25-13). Penner also added two aces. Rylee Bloser was dynamite in the serve game, recording eight aces to go along with four kills and four digs. And Chloe Hagenbuch added 20 assists and five digs for the Bulldogs.
- Lauren Trumpy had 14 kills and three blocks in Trinity's 3-0 sweep of Mechanicsburg (25-11, 25-12, 25-15). She wasn't alone. Kendall Myers added 10 kills and five aces, and Gracie Britten added five kills, two aces and three blocks. Jena Minnick led with 14 assists and Ryanne Whiteman had a team-high 15 digs.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Shippensburg field hockey lost 2-0 to West Perry.
