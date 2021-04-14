HS Sports Highlights: Gail Hiestand notches win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball

Tally that up as win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball head coach Gail Hiestand.

The Wildcats ended with the 10-3 win over Lower Dauphin and notched the milestone for the head coach.

Kendra Grace went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats, and Emily Bittner was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Kait Hower roped a double in four at-bats and knocked in two runs, and Jordan Sellers was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Madi Saposnek tossed four innings of relief for the win, scattering three hits and two walks.

Trinity was tied at one with East Pennsboro batting in the top of the fifth when Capers doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs and giving the Panthers the win 4-2. Holbert also had an RBI in the win. For the Shamrocks, Molly Whitmyer scored a run and had an RBI, while Lindsey Haser had an RBI.

