HS Sports Highlights: Gail Hiestand notches win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball
HS Sports Highlights: Gail Hiestand notches win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball

Mechanicsburg Lower Dauphin 5

Mechanicsburg’s Sara Myers crosses home plate to score a run as Lower Dauphin’s catcher Cora Wetzel watches the play at first base during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Wednesday at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Tally that up as win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball head coach Gail Hiestand.

The Wildcats ended with the 10-3 win over Lower Dauphin and notched the milestone for the head coach.

Kendra Grace went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats, and Emily Bittner was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Kait Hower roped a double in four at-bats and knocked in two runs, and Jordan Sellers was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Madi Saposnek tossed four innings of relief for the win, scattering three hits and two walks.

  • Trinity was tied at one with East Pennsboro batting in the top of the fifth when Capers doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs and giving the Panthers the win 4-2. Holbert also had an RBI in the win. For the Shamrocks, Molly Whitmyer scored a run and had an RBI, while Lindsey Haser had an RBI.

HS Baseball

  • East Pennsboro took the lead on a single in the second and kept Trinity at bay to get the 2-0 shutout. Michael Morales pitched four innings, allowed just one hit and struck out eight in the win for the Panthers. Brady Swenson and Isaac Gilbert both scored a run in the win, while Nate Smith had an RBI. For the Wildcats, Miaka Niu went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
  • The game was tied at five between Carlisle and Bishop McDevitt with the Royal Lancers batting in the bottom of the eighth when a homer scored two runs and getting the win 7-5. Sam Kelp scored two runs in the loss, while Jace Fetterman tallied two RBIs.
  • Mechanicsburg fell behind early and couldn't recover in a 4-1 loss to Lower Dauphin. Josh Jamiolkowski scored a run in the loss, while Isaiah Zercher had one RBI.

HS Boys Tennis

  • Carlisle rolled to a 4-1 win over Mifflin County thanks to strong showings from Thundering Herd singles. Rob Wellmon got the win in Singles 1, 6-0, 6-1, Ethan Ploetz got the clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep in Singles 2, and Nicco Myers got the win in Singles 3 6-1, 6-0. The duo of Sean Bergsten and Authur DeYoung got the Doubles 1 win 6-0, 6-3.
