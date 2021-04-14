HS Sports Highlights: Gail Hiestand notches win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball

Tally that up as win No. 200 for Mechanicsburg softball head coach Gail Hiestand.
The Wildcats ended with the 10-3 win over Lower Dauphin and notched the milestone for the head coach.
Kendra Grace went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats, and Emily Bittner was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Kait Hower roped a double in four at-bats and knocked in two runs, and Jordan Sellers was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Madi Saposnek tossed four innings of relief for the win, scattering three hits and two walks.
- Trinity was tied at one with East Pennsboro batting in the top of the fifth when Capers doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs and giving the Panthers the win 4-2. Holbert also had an RBI in the win. For the Shamrocks, Molly Whitmyer scored a run and had an RBI, while Lindsey Haser had an RBI.
HS Baseball
- East Pennsboro took the lead on a single in the second and kept Trinity at bay to get the 2-0 shutout. Michael Morales pitched four innings, allowed just one hit and struck out eight in the win for the Panthers. Brady Swenson and Isaac Gilbert both scored a run in the win, while Nate Smith had an RBI. For the Wildcats, Miaka Niu went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
- The game was tied at five between Carlisle and Bishop McDevitt with the Royal Lancers batting in the bottom of the eighth when a homer scored two runs and getting the win 7-5. Sam Kelp scored two runs in the loss, while Jace Fetterman tallied two RBIs.
- Mechanicsburg fell behind early and couldn't recover in a 4-1 loss to Lower Dauphin. Josh Jamiolkowski scored a run in the loss, while Isaiah Zercher had one RBI.
HS Boys Tennis
- Carlisle rolled to a 4-1 win over Mifflin County thanks to strong showings from Thundering Herd singles. Rob Wellmon got the win in Singles 1, 6-0, 6-1, Ethan Ploetz got the clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep in Singles 2, and Nicco Myers got the win in Singles 3 6-1, 6-0. The duo of Sean Bergsten and Authur DeYoung got the Doubles 1 win 6-0, 6-3.