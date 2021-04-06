HS Sports Highlights: Fallon Feaser helps Big Spring snatch the lead in the bottom of the sixth, win over Shippensburg

Big Spring softball tallied the lead late in a 5-2 victory over Shippensburg Tuesday.

Big Spring trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning before Fallon Feaser singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Feaser went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored, while in the circle Raychael Holtry got the win with three innings pitched and three hits allowed.

For Shippensburg, Elena Worthingon and Kayla Altizer each had an RBI.

Kameo Grasser was brilliant in the circle for Northern as she threw a no-hitter to lead the Polar Bears past Boiling Springs 21-0 in just three innings. Grasser went 4-3 for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs to boot. Northern was also helped at the plate by Bekah Wiley, who went 4-for-4 and had two runs scored and three RBIs. Alyssa MacKay went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Jessie Li went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Bella Schmitt went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Mechanicsburg tallied the 19-3 win over Reading behind a six RBI performance from Madisyn Saposnek. Lauren Paul went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs, while Kendra Grove went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

