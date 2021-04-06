HS Sports Highlights: Fallon Feaser helps Big Spring snatch the lead in the bottom of the sixth, win over Shippensburg

Big Spring softball tallied the lead late in a 5-2 victory over Shippensburg Tuesday.
Big Spring trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning before Fallon Feaser singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Feaser went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored, while in the circle Raychael Holtry got the win with three innings pitched and three hits allowed.
For Shippensburg, Elena Worthingon and Kayla Altizer each had an RBI.
- Kameo Grasser was brilliant in the circle for Northern as she threw a no-hitter to lead the Polar Bears past Boiling Springs 21-0 in just three innings. Grasser went 4-3 for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs to boot. Northern was also helped at the plate by Bekah Wiley, who went 4-for-4 and had two runs scored and three RBIs. Alyssa MacKay went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Jessie Li went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Bella Schmitt went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
- Mechanicsburg tallied the 19-3 win over Reading behind a six RBI performance from Madisyn Saposnek. Lauren Paul went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs, while Kendra Grove went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
HS Baseball
- Jerry Crispino would not be denied at the plate in a 12-3 win over Central Dauphin for Cumberland Valley, picking up four hits, including a triple in the first, single in the second, triple in the third and a single in the sixth. He went 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Tyler Dunn added three RBIs and a run, and Jason Madrak had two RBIs. Jason Madrak got the win on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing eight hits and striking out three.
- Josh Sullivan allowed no hits and struck out seven on the mound to lead Northern to a 6-0 shutout of Boiling Springs. Alec Welshans went 1-for-2 at the plate for Northern with two runs and an RBI, while Tanner Merovich added a run and an RBI.
- Red Land clinched the lead late in the game in an 11-1 victory over State College. The game was tied at one with Red Land batting in the bottom of the fourth when Cam Walter doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Walter went 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI, while Benny Montgomery went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kaden Peifer added two RBIs in the win.
- Luke Parise went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs and an RBI as Camp Hill downed Bermudian Springs in a big win 15-5. Jackson Thompson added three runs and an RBI in the win, while Andrew Spaan had six RBIs and three runs.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Alexandra Kelley hit the back of the net 10 times in Carlisle's win over Trinity 15-9. Drew Bridges and Emily Smith each had two goals for Carlisle, while Morgan Coleman had five goals and Ava Green a hat trick for Trinity.
- Izzy Szejk dominated all over the field with a whopping eight goals and two assists to send Mechanicsburg rolling past Northern 17-7. Paige Magnelli and Olliyah Qoevles added hat tricks in the win.
- Haylee Holland tallied a hat trick in Red Land's 19-8 loss to Hershey. Kenna Duffie and Zayda Crumpton each had two goals in the loss, while Olivia Glinski picked up one goal.
HS Boys Tennis
- Camp Hill rolled past Bishop McDevitt 4-1 behind a strong start from Josh Pantaloni in Singles 1 with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Singles 3 went to Marko Balic 6-2, 6-2, Doubles 1 went to the Lions duo of Adam Dopkowski and Cam Ochs 6-3, 6-2, and the duo of Gavin Davis and Alfred Mueller won Doubles 2 by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
- Adam Warren got the 6-1, 6-1 win in Singles 1 to help lead Trinity past James Buchanan 4-1. Tommy Hallahan defeated Dylan Swailes In Singles 2 6-1, 6-2, and Jose Centenera got the win over Elijah Poe 6-0, 6-1 in Singles 3. The duo of Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones got the Doubles 2 win over Daniel Miller and Larry Singer 6-0, 6-1.
- Cumberland Valley fell to Palmyra 3-2. Doubles 1 went to Andrew Tran and Bhavpreet Singh 6-0, 6-2, and Doubles 2 was won by Ross Kluger and Jun Ko 6-0, 6-2.