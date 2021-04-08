HS Sports Highlights: Emma Rizzutto, Mechanicsburg win wild game against CD East with 12-run sixth inning

Mechanicsburg exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, winning a wild 17-12 contest Thursday against CD East that featured oodles of hitting.

The Panthers put up five, four and three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 12-5 lead at Mechanicsburg's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

But the Wildcats racked up 10 hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the sixth. It was Emma Rizzutto's bases-clearing double that proved crucial in the comeback effort.

Rizzutto finished 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Jordan Sellers continued her hot start with a 3-for-4, three-run, two-RBI performance at the dish. Lauren Paul and Kendra Grove combined with Sellers to go 7-for-12 with eight runs and six RBIs at the top of the lineup.

Despite giving up 12 runs (six earned), 11 hits and eight walks, Madisyn Saposnek earned the complete-game victory.