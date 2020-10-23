 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis, McKenna Nugent fall in District 3 Class 2A girls doubles semifinals
HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis, McKenna Nugent fall in District 3 Class 2A girls doubles semifinals

The East Pennsboro duo of Ava Lewis and McKenna Nugent fell in a tough match in the District 3 Class 2A girls doubles tennis championship semifinals Friday to Lancaster Country Day's Cassidy Gleiberman and Maggie Auman, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Lewis and Nugent won the Mid-Penn Class 2A District Doubles title Oct. 10. The duo does not qualify for states with the semifinal loss.

Girls Soccer

  • Ayssa Myers, Maia Iannuzzi, Lydia Ring, Julianna Askins and Sejla Podzic all scored a goal to propel Carlisle to a 5-1 win over James Buchanan. Madalyn Brymesser made two saves in net and Grace Hoffman made one for Carlisle in the win.

Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

Check out this week's high school sports scores and Mid-Penn standings:

