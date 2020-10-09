HS Sports Highlights: East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis, Bella Heckman cruise through Mid-Penn Tennis Championships to wins

East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis tallied her Singles 1 win 6-2, 6-0 over Trinity's Sadie Rieg to start off the Mid-Penn Girls Class 2A Tennis Championships Friday.

Teammate Bella Heckman was right behind her with a win in Singles 2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, over Trinity's Caroline Grindle. Singles 3 went to Trinity's Brinley Orris, whole tallied a 6-3, 6-2 win over East Penn's Monica Nguyen. The East Pennsboro duo of Marissa Schell and Reanna Kong won their Doubles 2 match by forfeit.

HS Field Hockey

Cumberland Valley's Ami Mattingly went on a tear with five goals in the Eagles' win over Chambersburg 8-0. Marissa Viehman, Mia Boardman and KK Sauve all had one goal in the win.

