HS Sports Highlights: Dylan Hellam's heroics gives Mechanicsburg walk-off first win; Carlisle softball, baseball win

Dylan Hellam lined a single into left field, and Jeff Lougee rounded third and scored to give Mechanicsburg a 5-4 win in eight innings.

The Wildcats earned their first victory in the second game of the season despite giving up four runs in the last two innings to blow a 3-0 lead.

The Cougars scored in the sixth on a two-run single by Thomas Zeigler, an RBI double by Isaac Kleinfelter and an RBI single by Mason Keppler in the seventh. But Cameron Nebel's bunt single drove in Andy Manges to tie the game at 4-4, setting up Hellam's heroics.

Josh Jamiolkowski homered, doubled and scored twice in a 2-of-3 day at the plate. He also went 5.1 innings in the start, allowing two runs. Nebel blew the save but picked up the win with 2.2 innings of relief.