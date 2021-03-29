HS Sports Highlights: Dylan Hellam's heroics gives Mechanicsburg walk-off first win; Carlisle softball, baseball win

Dylan Hellam lined a single into left field, and Jeff Lougee rounded third and scored to give Mechanicsburg a 5-4 win in eight innings.
The Wildcats earned their first victory in the second game of the season despite giving up four runs in the last two innings to blow a 3-0 lead.
The Cougars scored in the sixth on a two-run single by Thomas Zeigler, an RBI double by Isaac Kleinfelter and an RBI single by Mason Keppler in the seventh. But Cameron Nebel's bunt single drove in Andy Manges to tie the game at 4-4, setting up Hellam's heroics.
Josh Jamiolkowski homered, doubled and scored twice in a 2-of-3 day at the plate. He also went 5.1 innings in the start, allowing two runs. Nebel blew the save but picked up the win with 2.2 innings of relief.
- Carlisle picked up its first win of the season thanks to a four-RBI performance from Thomas Davenport. His bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth put the Thundering Herd up 12-2, enough to trigger the mercy rule in a 13-2 win over CD East. Davenport finished 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a double. Brayden Paul went six strong, punching out nine against four hits and a walk for the win. Brayden Paul doubled and drove in three on a 3-for-4 day, and Austin Orris was 2-for-2 with three runs.
- Maddex LaBuda fanned six and scattered a pair of hits to pick up the victory in Boiling Springs' 3-0 win over James Buchanan. LaBuda tossed five innings, and Doug Bear earned the save for the 2-0 Bubblers. Charlie White made the most of his one hit, roping an RBI triple in the fifth and scoring shortly after. Tanner Nickel's double drove White in.
- East Pennsboro's 12-spot in the second inning was more than enough in a 17-7 win over Camp Hill. Brady Swenson made up for a shaky start on the mound (three runs in three innings, seven Ks) with four RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. He went 2-for-5 at the plate. Jacob Shermeyer (2-for-4) drove in three and scored three runs, and Andrew Swenson scored three runs and knocked in two more. The Lions got a homer from Jackson Thompson (1-of-3) and four RBIs from Christian Doi (3-of-3).
HS Softball
- With the score tied at four in the bottom of the fifth, Nina Anzalone (2-for-3) singled on a 0-2 count to score one run as the Thundering Herd held on late to win 7-4 over CD East. Jana Fetterman went 2-for-4 on the day, bringing in two runs, hitting a double and scoring once. Addy Gregg, Katelyn Coldren and Kyrstin Kauffman each tallied an RBI in the win. Gregg got the win in the circle for the Herd, pitching five innings and striking out eight while allowing three runs.
- Mechanicsburg rolled to an 11-3 win over Palmyra thanks to a 2-for-4 performance from Lauren Paul at the plate that included two RBIs and two runs scored. Kendra Grove went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI in the win, while Emily Bittner and Emma Rizzutto each scored two runs. Kait Hower added three RBIs to the sheet. In the circle, Madisyn Saposnek tallied the win with five innings pitched, striking out six and allowing three runs and seven hits.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Despite a tough effort from Cumberland Valley, Governor Mifflin pulled out the 10-7 win. Kiersten Ball scored a hat trick in the loss, while teammates Aubrey Martin and Kirra Crowley each tallied twice. Natalie Manchon made five saves between the pipes.
- Red Land rolled past West York in dominating fashion 22-8. Kenna Duffie was a beast on the field, hitting the back of the net seven times and assisting on one tally. Reagan Young, Olivia Gslinski and Zayda Crumpton (six assists) each notched a hat trick in the win, while Abby Burkholder, Haylee Holland and Dylan Severance each scored twice.
- Cedar Cliff pulled out the win in a close one against Trinity 12-10 thanks to seven tallies from Sam Reilly. Allie Delozier added two goals in the win, while Bella Anderson, Zoe Comclin and Peyton Hastings each had a goal. For the Shamrocks, Ava Green scored six times and Morgan Coleman added four goals. Kelsey Shires made eight saves in net for the Colts and Ava Olivetti added two assists for Trinity.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Vishnu Surapaneni and Jared Johnson had 13 and 11 kills, respectively, in Cumberland Valley's 3-0 win over Dallastown (set scores: 25-10, 25-20, 25-16). Cameron Birch led with 15 digs, and Nathaniel Erb recorded 33 assists and three blocks. The Eagles got two aces apiece from Surapaneni, Johnson and Birch.
HS Boys Tennis
- Carlisle rolled past Northern 5-0 with the set sweep in Singles 2 coming from Rob Wellmon 6-0, 6-0 over Thomas Walsh. Jesse Beck got the win in Singles 1 over Camden Kidwell 6-0, 6-1, while Singles 3 was won by Ethan Ploetz 6-1, 6-0 against Collin Brennan. Nico Myers and Christian Moore teamed up in Doubles 2 to secure the win for Carlisle 6-0, 6-2 against the duo of Connor Duncan and Steve Fiscus.
- Trinity tallied the win 4-1 over Camp Hill, leading with Adam Warren pulling out the win in Singles 1 against Josh Pantaloni 7-6, 5-7, 11-9. Singles 2 went to Tommy Hallahan over Clayton Herb 6-3, 7-5, and Singles 3 was won by Jose Centenera against Ben Freedenberg 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to give the Shamrocks the sweep in singles. Adam Dopkowski and Marko Balic were the lone winners for the Lions, defeating Nick Schiffer and Silas Gross 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.