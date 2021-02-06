HS Sports Highlights: Drew VonStein's career night vaults hot Boiling Springs to big win; Carlisle wrestling goes 2-0

Drew VonStein scored a career-high 25 points to lift Boiling Springs boys basketball to its third straight victory, 64-50 over Schuylkill Valley on Saturday afternoon.
VonStein buried five from range, including four in the first quarter. Trey Martin added 15 points on 9-of-9 from the foul line, and Maddex Labuda chipped in eight points.
The Bubblers' win over a 9-2 SV vaults them into fifth in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. Boiling Springs (4-4) started the season 1-4 and has inched up the playoff standings in the last week. Class 4A accepts eight teams into the tournament.
- Matt Ward recorded his third straight double-double, and Big Spring survived a near-catastrophic night of shooting to beat West Perry 47-36. The Bulldogs shot just 1-of-23 from beyond the arc, but Ward's 17-point, 12-rebound night was enough to make up for the cold shooting. Ward, a junior guard, is now 25 away from 1,000 points for his career. Everett Baker finished with 12 points.
- Dylan Young's 23-point night dug Carlisle out of its funk following Friday's blowout loss to Cumberland Valley. The Thundering Herd popped Chambersburg 56-49 Saturday thanks to Young's five 3-pointers. Jerimiah Snyder chipped in nine points and Nick Stiltner eight.
- Mascari Jackson scored 31 points and reached 1,000 for his career as Hershey beat East Pennsboro 64-52. Adnan Sbai paced the panthers with 22 points, 15 of them in the second half, and Devin Shellenberger chipped in 17 in the loss.
HS Wrestling
- Carlisle rolled to a 2-0 day at the New Oxford Quad-meet, dropping New Oxford 51-16 and Littlestown 51-19. In the win over Littlestown, Logan Rhoades got the fall in 1:51 at 172, Colton Zimmerman got the pin in 2:22 at 189, Layton Schmick got the fall at 1:05 at 285 and Malik Miller got the pin in 4:26 at 215. In a win over hosts New Oxford, Schmick went 2-for-2 on the day for pins with another one in just 39 seconds at 285, Anthony DeAngelo tallied the pin in the nick of time at 152 in 4:59, Rhoades got another pin at 172 in 1:37, Trentin Walker got the pin in 2:21 at 126 and Sean Smith got the fall at 160 in 1:08. Carlisle will be going for the Keystone Division crown Monday against Mechanicsburg, along with Noah Clawson's 100th win the same day. Sean Smith will also be looking for win No. 100 next week.
- During the Chambersburg Duals, Big Spring split 2-2, Red Land went 2-2 and Shippensburg went 0-3. For the Bulldogs, wins came over Shippensburg (51-21) and Red Land (40-24), and two losses came to Chambersburg (42-30) and Hempfield (52-15). Red Land won over Shippensburg 43-22 and Chambersburg 39-30, and lost to Hempfield 56-7. For the Bulldogs, in a win over Red Land, Clayton Hetrick (172) pinned Robert Rodgers in 3:17, Eli Gregoris (106) pinned Corbin Hutchinson in just 17 seconds and Logan Schmidt (120) got the fall over Riley Dunn in 54 seconds. For the Patriots, in the win over Chambersburg, Marcus Plever (152) got the pin over Gavin Nicholson in 3:45 and Connor Stank (160) pinned Ryder Davenport in 3:49. In a win over Ship, Bryce Phillips (215) pinned Patrick Reed in 1:45 and Reese Polulak (126) got the fall over Cole Butler in only 16 seconds.
HS Girls Basketball
- Big Spring bounced back from its first loss Friday night to beat James Buchanan 44-32 a day later. Laney Noreika again led the Bulldogs in scoring, dropping 12 points, eight in the second half. Diana Kepner sank three 3's for nine points, and Emilee Sullivan added nine points.
- Anna Coulter had 23 points as Hershey popped East Pennsboro 68-30. Gabby Renschler led the Panthers with 17 points, including four 3's.
HS Swimming
- Trinity boys tallied the win over Northern 92-74, while the girls tied 83-83. For the boys, Adam Dopkowski finished first in the 100 free (51.08) for the Shamrocks and first in the 50 free in 22.96. For the Northern boys, Sondo Yoon finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.94 and first in the 200 IM in 2:08.31. For the girls, Apple Burton finished first in the 200 free in 2:01.71, first in the 500 free (5:25.11) and helped the Shamrocks’ 200 medley relay team finish first in 1:56.09. For the Northern girls, Alicen Erwin finished first in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.13.