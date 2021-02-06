HS Sports Highlights: Drew VonStein's career night vaults hot Boiling Springs to big win; Carlisle wrestling goes 2-0

Drew VonStein scored a career-high 25 points to lift Boiling Springs boys basketball to its third straight victory, 64-50 over Schuylkill Valley on Saturday afternoon.

VonStein buried five from range, including four in the first quarter. Trey Martin added 15 points on 9-of-9 from the foul line, and Maddex Labuda chipped in eight points.

The Bubblers' win over a 9-2 SV vaults them into fifth in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. Boiling Springs (4-4) started the season 1-4 and has inched up the playoff standings in the last week. Class 4A accepts eight teams into the tournament.