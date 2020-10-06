HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's Sam Adams nets 2OT winner to beat Carlisle; Mechanicsburg girls top Palmyra

HS Boys Soccer
- It took a Sam Adams strike in the second overtime to give Cumberland Valley a thrilling 2-1 victory over rival Carlisle on Tuesday. Adams's blast broke a tie that extended back to the first half when CV's Philip Lundblad scored, only for the Thundering Herd's Jumadeen Joseph netted the equalizer on a penalty kick. The Eagles' peppered Carlisle's Jacob Rossow with 16 shots, but he stopped 13 of them. Luke Snyder halted five shots for CV.
- Camp Hill and Bishop McDevitt battled to a 1-1 draw. The Lions scored on a penalty kick from Marko Balic in the second half, only for the Crusaders' Nick Hamilton to tie it 11 minutes later. London Harper stopped 11 shots for CH.
- Northern's Spencer Silverling tallied a hat trick and Ashton Davies added two goals in an 8-0 route of Greencastle-Antrim. Connor Swope and Shepard Soisson also contributed goals. Joshua Hoffman stopped all six shots he faced for the Polar Bears.
HS Girls Soccer
- A balanced offensive attack led Mechanicsburg to a 4-1 win over Palmyra. Allison Schrass provided two goals, with tallies from Halle Engle and Elena Hinkson also helping the cause. Engle and Talia Gilliard also dished out assists. Ari Frey stopped eight shots for the Wildcats.
- Maura Carey's 57th-minute goal put Red Land up for good 2-1 over State College. The strike came seven minutes after SC's Claire Vollmer tied it, and two minutes prior to that the Patriots' got the opening goal from Ella Beshore. RL's Hanna Cline stopped three shots.
- Central Dauphin routed Cedar Cliff 9-1. The Colts struck first with a first-minute goal from Taylor Ferraro, but the Rams got a hat trick from Sydney Adkins and two more goals from Claire Owens to ice it.
HS Cross Country
- It was a tail of two halves for Carlisle on Tuesday. The boys dominated its tri-meet, topping CD East 48-15 and Chambersburg 19-36. But the girls split, losing to Chambersburg 15-50 and beating CD East 20-43. Evan Peach and Kevin Shank paced all boys runners with a 16:40 and 16:43, respectively, as Carlisle claimed five of the top seven spots. Andrew Diehl, Briar Thompson and Andrew Booths rounded out the Thundering Herd's five scoring boys runners, all cross inside 17:15. The Trojans girls crushed the field, claiming the top five spots and 10 of the top 11. Carlisle's SOphie Salmone was the first Herd runner to cross, in 12th in 22:32, followed by Karlin Powell, Gretal Shank and Jayle Thomas in quick succession.
- Boiling Springs' girls team claimed the top two times against Big Spring and Waynesboro, picking up a tri-meet split at home. Peyton Ellis predictably dominated with a 20:01, followed by teammate Katryn Yocum (21:43). Bulldog runner Mikaela Ward was third (22:14), but Waynesboro grabbed three of the next four spots. The tight race resulted in Indians wins over Boiling Springs (28-29) and the Bulldogs (27-30), with the Bubblers edging Big Spring 25-31. The boys race wasn't quite as competitive, with the home team claiming the top three spots to run away with the sweep. Evan Kase (17:43) and Gibran Varahrami (17:44) crossed 1-2, followed by teammate Tommy Crum (18:05) for a sizable advantage. Bubbletown claimed five of the top six spots, and Big Spring's Blake Wenger, Trevor Richwine and Matt Ward finished 7-9. The Bubblers dominated 17-43 (over Waynesboro) and 15-44 (over Big Spring). The Bulldogs also lost to Waynesboro 27-32.
- Reid Weber dominated the boys race by more than a minute (17:03.12), but Northern lost to Bishop McDevitt 24-33. Ian Mackay finished third for the Polar Bears, but the Crusaders grabbed five of the top seven spots. The P-Bears girls had much more success in a 22-39 win, with Allie Engle's 19:56.89 good for first. Madison Saltsburg (20:47.46) finished third, with Dixie Ramsey, Marissa Freed and Elizabeth Anthony crossing Nos. 5-7 to clinch the victory.
- East Pennsboro's boys edged Susquenita 26-29 in a non-league tri-meet with Halifax. E. McKell (18:27), A. Nomatka (19:18) and A. Agbay (19:59) finished 3-5 and inside 20 minutes for the win. Susquenita's M. Singley won in 18:08. Halifax ran just two runners. On the girls side, Susquenita won by default as East Penn and Halifax fielded just two runners apiece. A. Isbell was the Panthers' top runner in fifth (26:06).
HS Girls Volleyball
- Avery Gallahue recorded nine kills and Kayla Unger dished out 13 assists to go along with five aces in Carlisle's 3-1 loss to Red Land (20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20).
- CD East edged Boiling Springs in a tight 3-2 win (23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12). The Bubblers got four kills apiece from Sarah Tilton and Molly Biggs, who also added four blocks. Olivia Hollen chipped in eight assists and seven digs. And Jillian Strine tallied four aces and five digs.
- Mattea Penner's six kills, six digs and two aces weren't enough in Big Spring's 3-0 loss to Waynesboro (25-14, 25-16, 25-13). Chloe Hagenbuch had 13 assists and an ace, and Marlee Johnson added five kills, four digs and two service aces.
HS Girls Tennis
- Carlisle topped Red Land 4-1, sweeping the three singles matches in straight sets thanks to Sarah Guistwite, Natalie O'Neill and Rory Ade. Red Land's Allison Lonkart and Page Bittner claimed the Doubles 1 matchup 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
- Cumberland Valley blanked Mechanicsburg 5-0. CV's Nora Esack beat Patricia Kandrot in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 in Singles 1, and the other singles matches went to Emily Leach (6-2, 6-2) and Varnika Udhayakumar (6-1, 6-0.
- Northern knocked off Cedar Cliff 4-1, sweeping the singles matches in the process. Madeline White beat Lauren Giovagnoli 6-1, 6-0 in the top match of the day, while Lindsey Johnson (6-1, 6-1) and Halee Taylor (6-4, 6-4) also swept in straight sets. The Colts won Doubles 1 thanks to a 6-4, 6-1 victory by Sydney Weyant and Kayla Cordero.
HS Girls Soccer: Grace Sibert scores twice as Boiling Springs pulls away in second half from Big Spring
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!