HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's relay teams, runners continue dominant start to season at Coatesville Invite

2:19 Meet the Team: Cumberland Valley track and field's David Williams on funniest, most talented and most motivational teammates
Cumberland Valley's 4x400 dominated another weekend invitational for their third wins in a row Saturday at the Coatesville Invitational.
The boys won in 3:24.46, and the girls (Sydney Manns, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole) in 4:01.87. And the girls 4x800 picked up a win in 10:08.28.
The Eagles picked up numerous wins on the day, continuing a strong start to the 2021 season. Individual boys wins went to Matt Reinard (110 hurdles, 16.22), David Williams (400, 48.60) and Nick Mangold (pole vault, 12-06). Girls wins went to Cora Heilman (300 hurdles, 46.72), Pines (800, 2:18.68) and Mikaela Wolf (javelin, 123-08).
- According to Mechanicsburg's Twitter account, Lexy Brady won the girls javelin and Maria Clark won the shot put with a PR of 36-2.75 at Northern's Arctic Blast.
HS Baseball
- Cumberland Valley made the most of its four hits, with Tyler Dunn and Logan Sauve scoring on an RBI double in the sixth inning by Brady Grimes for a 2-1 win at Ephrata. Jacob Dows earned the win in 3.2 innings of relieve, allowing a run and four hits while fanning five.
HS Softball
- Northern's bats woke up late, scoring eight runs in the final two innings to beat back Carlisle 9-5. A fielder's choice and RBI single gave Northern a 3-2 lead after five, only for Kyrstin Kauffman and Jana Fetterman to blast a pair of homers in the sixth for a 5-3 Thundering Herd lead. But Bella Schmitt followed with a three-run blast in the home half of the sixth, and Jessie Li and Bekah Wiley roped consecutive RBI doubles to make it 9-5. Li finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Schmitt was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Kameo Grasser (3-for-4) homered and scored three times. Paige Laudenslager fanned five in four innings of relief for the win. Addy Gregg struck out seven for the Herd in 5.1 innings but suffered the loss.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Cam Fay scored four times to lead Carlisle to a 13-2 win over Conrad Weiser. Matt Serafin, Dylan Young and Ethan Rose each had a pair of goals, and Serafin added two dimes in the victory. Max Marra recorded two stops in the cage.
- Tyler Noll and Sam Geraty scored four goals apiece in Mechanicsburg's 14-4 win over Danville. Ben Crawford was in on five goals, providing assists on four of them, and Antonio Zeno scored once and dished out two assists.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- York Catholic smothered Trinity 18-4, with Ava Green leading the Shamrocks with a pair of goals. Morgan Coleman added a goal and two assists, and Gianna Baker stopped eight shots for the Shamrocks. But Olivia Staples beat Trinity for four goals and two dimes.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Max Barr smashed 25 kills to lead Carlisle to a 3-2 win over Penn Manor. Set scores were 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 18-25, 15-13. Barr added 11 digs and five blocks for a double-double. Declan Smithmyer dished out 32 assists, Tyler Sandoval recorded 11 digs, Jake Kistler smacked seven kills with six digs and Cam Lyons had six blocks.