HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's Kara Lehman reaches milestone in girls volleyball win

Kara Lehman recorded her 1,500th assist during Cumberland Valley's 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-22, 25-14) of Waynesboro.
The setter dished out 25 assists in Saturday's non-league victory and added four kills, two digs and three aces.
On the receiving end of some of her feeds was Izzy Reisinger, who recorded a game-high 18 kills to go along with three blocks. Kennedy Snoke led with 18 digs, and Abby Siegler added seven kills and nine digs to the cause.
Congratulations to Kara Lehman on 1,500 career assists! Great accomplishment! Go Eagles! pic.twitter.com/jurxTlyq0C— CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) October 17, 2020
HS Boys Soccer
- Travis Bigham's penalty kick goal broke a tie and lifted Shippensburg to a 2-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Jacob Cramer had the other Greyhounds goal.
- Shepard Siverling and Connor Swope scored three minutes apart to give Northern a 2-0 win over West Perry. Swope had the assist on Siverling's goal.
HS Girls Soccer
- Emily Mashinski scored off a Jaxton Gerhart assist in Cumberland Valley's 1-0 win over Red Land. The goal came in the 51st minute.
- Molly Starner and Grace Sibert had a strong connection during Boiling Springs' 2-1 win over James Buchanan. The took hooked up twice for scores, both times with Sibert feeding Starner for the score. Makayla Murphy had two saves and Delaney Beardmore had another in net for the Bubblers.
- Jess Knaub scored the first goal and the game-winner in Trinity's 2-1 over time win over Middletown, handing the Blue Raiders their first loss of the season. Knaub's winner came seven minutes into the extra period. Erin Gnall had six saves for the Shamrocks.
- Alex Murphy scored twice as Central Dauphin beat Carlisle 4-2. The Thundering Herd got goals from Ryleigh Poole and Ella Boback to tie it, but the Rams' Nia Chinapoo and Claire Owens scored in the final 10 minutes to put the game away. Carlisle's Madalyn Brymesser recorded 12 saves.
- Northern coach Seth Lehman earned his 250th career victory in the Polar Bears' 4-1 victory over West Perry. It was a game of milestones on both sides, as the Mustangs' Camryn Smeigh picked up her 100th career point.
Coach Lehman and his 250th career victory! pic.twitter.com/bz9ZaScTme— Northern Athletics (@NHSpbears) October 18, 2020
HS Field Hockey
- Caprice Spriggs and Ami Mattingly scored goals in Cumberland Valley's 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff. Sidney Krebs and KK Sauve recorded the assists.
- Alison Buffington hit the back of the cage in overtime with 14:33 left in the period to give East Pennsboro a 2-1 win over Mechanicsburg. The Panthers got their first goal off a deflection in the second quarter, and Lauren Mark tied it a bit later for the Wildcats.
- Reagan Eickhoff scored the game's first goal and Genna Bush provided the insurance in Boiling Springs' 2-0 win over Camp Hill. Kara Dale had the assist on Eickhoff's tally. Bubbler goalie Carly Gallbraith stopped the only shot she faced, and the Lions' Alyssa Ford-Taylor recorded 16 saves.
- Alexa Henry's hat trick, plus goals from Aubrey Sydnor and Anna Frohm boosted Shippensburg in a 5-0 shutout of CD East. The Greyhounds didn't allow a single shot on goal.
- Northern beat West Perry 7-1 thanks to a Brynn Crouse hat trick and two more goals from Emma Rosensteel. Kelsey Heltzel and Liv Caperelli had the other tallies.
- State College's Maddy Shomo scored the game's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Carlisle. The Herd's Olivia Renault stopped the other 10 shots she faced.
