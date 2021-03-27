HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 destroys Tim Cook Invite record as locals begin season with a bang

Cumberland Valley's 4x400 boys relay shattered the Chambersburg Tim Cook Invitational record Saturday, putting the rest of the state on notice.

It was quite the way to open the season, and the first major track and field invitational in nearly two years.

The quartet of Luke Noss, Colson Cutting, David Williams and James Jaisingh ran a blistering 3:20.07, nearly 12 seconds faster than second-place Shippensburg and nearly seven seconds faster than the record.

The time is four seconds off the time time ran by Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA Class 3A championships in 2019 and would've easily landed a podium spot that year.

And those four were not done for the day.

Jaisingh dominated the 200 with a 22.70 for CV, and Williams edged out Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser with a 49.77 in the 400. Cutting was third with a 51.62. And CV's Noss won the 300 hurdles in 41.30.

Houser edged Chambersburg's Jayden Jones in the 100 by .06 seconds with an 11.34. And teammate Travis Bigham finished fourth.

Carlisle's Andrew Booths won the 800 with a 2:04.23. Thundering Herd sophomore made an impressive debut in the 110 hurdles, winning in 16.66.