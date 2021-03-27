HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 destroys Tim Cook Invite record as locals begin season with a bang

Cumberland Valley's 4x400 boys relay shattered the Chambersburg Tim Cook Invitational record Saturday, putting the rest of the state on notice.
It was quite the way to open the season, and the first major track and field invitational in nearly two years.
The quartet of Luke Noss, Colson Cutting, David Williams and James Jaisingh ran a blistering 3:20.07, nearly 12 seconds faster than second-place Shippensburg and nearly seven seconds faster than the record.
The time is four seconds off the time time ran by Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA Class 3A championships in 2019 and would've easily landed a podium spot that year.
And those four were not done for the day.
Jaisingh dominated the 200 with a 22.70 for CV, and Williams edged out Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser with a 49.77 in the 400. Cutting was third with a 51.62. And CV's Noss won the 300 hurdles in 41.30.
Houser edged Chambersburg's Jayden Jones in the 100 by .06 seconds with an 11.34. And teammate Travis Bigham finished fourth.
Carlisle's Andrew Booths won the 800 with a 2:04.23. Thundering Herd sophomore made an impressive debut in the 110 hurdles, winning in 16.66.
In the field events, Shippensburg's Dakota Arana won the high jump (6-6), CV's Nick Mangold won the pole vault (12-6), Jacob Cramer won the triple jump (45-2) and CV's Wade Shomper won the shot put (45-8.75) and discus (149-0).
Cramer finished second in the long jump (20-0), 3.25 inches out of first.
It was also a big day for the Eagles girls, as well as Carlisle's.
Cumberland Valley's Riley Ebersole claimed the 200 victory in 26.73, with Carlisle's Ella Boback finishing third to add to a second in the 100. And Ebersole's teammate, Ashley Pines, won the 800 in 2:20.12 by more than five seconds.
In the hurdles, the Herd's Alyssa Dyson won the 100 in 16.35 and the 300 in 48.01, beating Eagles hurdlers both times.
CV's girls 4x400 did not break a meet record but did match their boys counterparts with a dominant win, posting a 4:01.39 to beat Carlisle by 20 seconds.
In the jumps and throws, it was all Cumberland Valley. Anna Post won the high jump (5-2), teammate Sydney Wellman won the shot put (31-9) as CV went 1-2-3 in the event, Lauren Bellows won the discus (95-6) and Mikaela Wolf won the javelin (113-5).
HS Baseball
- Charlie White tossed the season's first no-hitter, slicing through Hanover's lineup in Boiling Springs' 8-0 season opening win. White went the distance, punching out a career high 17 batters in just 99 pitches. He also got in on the act at the plate, going 2-of-3 with two walks, two runs and a double out of the three hole. Nathan Yunk had a strong day at the plate, going 3-of-5 with two runs, an RBI, a pair of doubles and a stolen base. And Jake Shoop was 2-of-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored.
- A fielding error allowed Jarrett Wisman to score in the top of the seventh, proving the difference in Cedar Cliff's 5-4 victory over Waynesboro, which scored two runs in the bottom of the frame but couldn't get the tying run. Gabe Kocher was 2-of-2 with an RBI, and Matt Ilgenfritz doubled and scored. Will Stambaugh tossed five innings of two-run ball, fanning six, for the win.
- Four Shamrocks homered in Trinity's 13-8 win at High Point Baptist. JT Cap (2-of-5, two RBIs), Patrick Giordano (1-of-3, three RBIs), Josh McCombs (3-of-4, four RBIs, three runs, a triple) and Miaka Niu (2-of-3, two runs) all went yard, with Giordano and Cap doing so during a nine-run first inning.
- Northern won its second game in as many days, again thanks to clutch hitting and shut-down pitching, beating Northeastern 3-1. The Polar Bears have won their first two games by just three runs. Mason Yohn went yard in the fifth and scored another run the inning before to finish 1-for-2 at the plate. And Josh Sullivan pitched five solid innings, fanning seven while allowing one hit, a walk and an unearned run.
- Luke Parise threw five innings of one-run ball, struck out nine and went 1-for-4 at the dish with a run, but Camp Hill dropped its opener 5-2 against visiting Greencastle-Antrim. Dom Tozzi allowed four runs, all in the sixth inning, to blow a one-run lead. Andrew Spaan finished 2-of-3 with a run and double.
HS Softball
- Trinity went 2-0 in Saturday's Diocese Tournament at Bishop McDevitt, beating Lancaster Catholic 8-4 before thumping York Catholic 15-1 in five innings. Molly Whitmyer had a strong day at the plate, going 5-of-7 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Madison Smith survived control issues in the first game in the circle to pick up two wins. Smith allowed 13 free passes in the first game but struck out 12. Against YC she fanned seven and walked three. At the plate, she went 4-of-7 with two RBIs, a run and a triple. Allison Aschenbrenner shredded York pitching in the second game, going 3-of-4 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
- Cierra Bender tossed a complete game and drove in three runs at the plate to lead Shippensburg to a season-opening 10-6 win over West York. Bender was 3-of-4 at the plate with two runs as well. She struck out eight and allowed four earned runs. Jess Lindsay was 2-of-3 with a double and RBI for the Greyhounds.
- Waynesboro mercy ruled Cedar Cliff 14-3 in five innings, scoring nine runs in the final two frames. Riley Petroff was 1-of-2 with a run and RBI from the bottom of the Colts' order.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Sam Reilly may have just scored another goal. The Cedar Cliff attacker pocketed an impressive nine goals and four assists in the Colts' 22-16 win over Ephrata for their second win of the season. She was not alone in having a big performance. Allie Delozier and Peyton Hastings each had four goals and an assist, and Kelsey Shires stopped 12 shots in the cage.