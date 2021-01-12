HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley tops Mechanicsburg despite Tyree Morris's monster 30-point night

It was business as usual for the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team.

The Eagles put together a tough, complete game, including 21 points in the second quarter, to edge Mechanicsburg 66-56 in their second game of the season.

"Obviously, this season we are going to celebrate every win that we get," head coach Dave Vespignani said through text. "Mechanicsburg has a good team that will win a bunch of games. I thought overall we did a good job offensively of moving the ball and getting open looks. To our kids' credit, they knocked them down. Defensively we need to be better moving forward and that will be our focus.

"We are happy to get the win tonight and our focus is now on Chambersburg and our Commonwealth [Division] opener on Friday."

Sam Sherry, a 6-foot-9 Elon commit, put up a team-leading 22 points and four 3's to lead the Eagles and scored the first eight points for the team. Max Krevsky added 15 points. Tyree Morris put up a game-high 30 points for the Wildcats, going 8-for-13 from the line.