HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Northern girls tennis cruise to wins

HS Girls Tennis
- Cumberland Valley dropped Mifflin County 5-0 with little trouble Friday. Nora Esack kicked things off in Singles 1 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Olivia Kahley. Emily Leach won her Singles 2 match by the same score, and Varnika Udhayakumar claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory for the singles sweep. Josette Gale/Jaela Allen and Megha Lomada/Ashley Ross also won in straight sets.
- Northern swept CD East, dropping just two combined games in a 5-0 win. Madeline White cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win in Singles 1 over Ashika Rai. Halee Taylor and Sydney Ickes also won in straight sets in the other singles matches, with Ickes dropping just one game. The doubles pairings of Bailey Kellison/Taegen McCoy and Faith Murray/Abby Johnson also rolled to 6-0, 6-0 victories.
- Chambersburg swept Mechanicsburg 5-0 in a match that seemed closer than the final score. Patricia Kandrot dropped a tight 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 Singles 1 match to the Trojans' Sarah Vessah. Then A. Nolan (7-5, 6-3) and D. Martin (6-1, 6-2) also fell. Both doubles pairings were swept in straight sets as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!