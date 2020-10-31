HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley lone local District 3 field hockey qualifier; Josh Turner, Boiling Springs boys soccer win

District 3 field hockey rankings were finalized Saturday night, with only one Cumberland County team making this year's playoffs.
Cumberland Valley locked up the sixth seed in Class 3A, meaning the Eagles will face Dallastown in the quarterfinals, which begin Wednesday.
Boiling Springs would've qualified in 1A, but the team dropped out of the postseason and canceled the last two games of its season. The athletic department could not comment on if it was because of a case of COVID-19, but South Middleton School District said Friday two students had tested positive in the last week, and both participated in extracurricular activities.
Northern missed the 2A playoffs by one spot, finishing ninth.
District 3 cut its playoff field almost in half due to the pandemic, accepting just eight teams in all three classifications.
HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs to miss District 3 playoffs; South Middleton School District confirms 2 student cases
HS Boys Soccer
- Josh Turner scored twice in Boiling Springs' 5-1 win over Camp Hill. His goals came in the second half, following a first half in which Gavin Rauhut, Brady Olsen and Ethan Dague all scored. Cole Nelson tallied the only Lions goal of the day. Bubblers goalie Carson Metzger had six saves, and counterpart London Harper had eight.
- East Pennsboro scored on an own goal with two minutes left in regulation to force a 1-1 tie with Greencastle-Antrim. Adum Murr scored for the Blue Devils earlier in the second half.
HS Girls Soccer
- Boiling Springs went 1-1 in a rare weekend doubleheader, beating Big Spring 1-0 and losing to Camp Hill 5-0. The Bubblers actually did not score all day, with the lone tally against the Bulldogs coming on an own goal. The Bubblers did manage 19 shots, but Big Spring goalie Allyson Manley stopped 15 of them. In the loss to Camp Hill, Ava Brackett and Isabella Holfer scored twice for the Lions. Shelly Williams added the other goal. Boiling Springs' Delaney Beardmore recorded 11 saves in two games.
- Alex Murphy, Ava Parody and Nia Chinapoo all scored in Central Dauphin's 3-0 win over Carlisle. Thundering Herd goalie Madalyn Brymesser was bombarded all game with 24 shots, but she stopped 12 of them.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Kara Lehman recorded 14 kills and 18 assists in Cumberland Valley's 3-1 loss (17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22) to Chambersburg. Kennedy Snoke had 26 digs, and Izzy Reisinger and Abby Ziegler added eight kills each. Reisinger also had four aces.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!