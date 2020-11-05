HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls volleyball to face Hempfield in district semis

Cumberland Valley girls volleyball now has an opponent in Saturday's District 3 Class 4A semifinals.

The Eagles, who did not play Thursday night after Palmyra was forced to forfeit the game for health reasons, will take on top-seed Hempfield (13-0).

Hempfield disposed of No. 8 Elizabethtown 3-0.

No. 5 Cumberland Valley (10-3) will be the road team; all playoff games are hosted by the higher seed. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, District 3 will only send champions to the PIAA tournament, which begins next week.

In the other 4A semi, No. 3 Wilson will visit No. 2 Waynesboro.

In remaining regular season volleyball games, Big Spring topped rival Shippensburg 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21) in the Bulldogs' season finale. Mattea Penner led Big Spring with 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Chloe Hagenbuch was busy from her setter position with 40 assists, adding seven digs, four aces and three kills to her stat line. And Marlee Johnson chipped in 12 digs, nine kills and a block while Rylee Bloser knocked down 10 kills.

Mechanicsburg lost to Red Land 3-0. Gracen Nutt provided 12 kills, two aces and a block in the Wildcats' loss.

