HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls snaps Scranton Prep's 40-plus-game win streak; Boiling Springs boys await postseason fate

Cumberland Valley, the No. 1 seed in the 6A district playoffs, ended the regular season with a 47-36 win over Scranton Prep.
The victory snapped Prep's win streak of more than 40 games dating back to 2019. The Cavaliers went 28-0 last year, advancing to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals before the pandemic shut down the state championships. They were 14-0, according to MaxPreps, this season before Saturday.
The Eagles, who didn't suffer their first loss this season until Wednesday's thrilling loss to another state power, Spring-Ford, never allowed the Cavaliers' offense to get into a rhythm, holding them to 10 points or fewer in each quarter.
The Jekot sisters again led the offensive effort, each scoring 14 points in the victory. Julie knocked down two 3-pointers, and Jill went 6-for-8 from the foul line. Abbie Miller chipped in 12 points for the Eagles.
The district championships begin Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Shippensburg won the Mid-Penn Colonial title with Saturday's 56-36 win over West Perry.
- Kendall Metzel scored 11 points in Red Land's 41-31 season-ending loss to Chambersburg. Metzel added five rebounds and two blocks, while Courtnee Collier chipped in nine points.
HS Boys Basketball
Boiling Springs boys basketball came up five points short of easily locking up a District 3 playoff spot Saturday.
The Bubblers fell at Middletown 59-54 in the afternoon despite three players topping double digits. A win would've secured a Class 4A playoff berth, whereas a loss made the remaining hours Saturday a tense wait.
Trey Martin dropped 18 points but was held to a single free throw in the fourth quarter. Maddex Labuda and Drew VonStein scored 16 and 14, respectively, in the loss. But they were outdone by Tymir Jackson's 27-point performance. Jackson scored 20 of those in the second half.
The loss bumped Boiling Springs to 11th in the afternoon, one spot out of the playoff bracket. The District 3 power rankings are not finalized until Saturday night, with official brackets released Sunday.