HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls snaps Scranton Prep's 40-plus-game win streak; Boiling Springs boys await postseason fate

Cumberland Valley, the No. 1 seed in the 6A district playoffs, ended the regular season with a 47-36 win over Scranton Prep.

The victory snapped Prep's win streak of more than 40 games dating back to 2019. The Cavaliers went 28-0 last year, advancing to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals before the pandemic shut down the state championships. They were 14-0, according to MaxPreps, this season before Saturday.

The Eagles, who didn't suffer their first loss this season until Wednesday's thrilling loss to another state power, Spring-Ford, never allowed the Cavaliers' offense to get into a rhythm, holding them to 10 points or fewer in each quarter.

The Jekot sisters again led the offensive effort, each scoring 14 points in the victory. Julie knocked down two 3-pointers, and Jill went 6-for-8 from the foul line. Abbie Miller chipped in 12 points for the Eagles.

The district championships begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shippensburg won the Mid-Penn Colonial title with Saturday's 56-36 win over West Perry.

Kendall Metzel scored 11 points in Red Land's 41-31 season-ending loss to Chambersburg. Metzel added five rebounds and two blocks, while Courtnee Collier chipped in nine points.

