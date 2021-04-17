HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girl's relays, sprints, hurdles fuel Jack Roddick Invite win

Cumberland Valley's girls edged out State College by 6.5 points, scoring 59 in Saturday's Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University.
The Eagles were the only team, boys or girls, to finish Top 5 in the fourth weekend meet of the season.
Once again, it was the relays that came through with big points. The 4x400 continued its dominance with a 4:01.34 to win by more than six seconds. And the 4x100 finished third (50.65) by less than a second.
But the other track events also provided the Eagles key points. Riley Ebersole finished second in the 400 with a 58.95, Ashley Pines posted a 2:17.90 for third in the 800 and Cora Heilman ran a 47.51 for second in the 300 hurdles.
One of the few times the steeplechase makes its appearance in the high school season, CV's Heilman and Isabella Kolstad-Khan finished fourth (8:13.67) and fifth (8:15.50), respectively.
Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney's 11:10.21 in the two-mile was good for second, and Carlisle's Ella Boback came in fourth in the 200 (26.21). The Thundering Herd's 4x800 relay finished third in 9:57.59.
In the field events, the Wildcats' Annika Hummel won the pole vault with an 11-6, with Red Land's Marlayna Concannon finishing fourth (10-6) and Michaela Frey tying for fifth (10-6). Carlisle's Ally Richwine finished fourth in the high jump with a 5-2 and fifth in the triple jump (34-11.25), slightly behind Northern's Rebecca Tirko in third (35-3). Polar Bear teammate Makayla Decker finished fourth in the shot put (35-7.25). CV's Mikaela Wolf posted a javelin thrown of 119-6, good for fourth.
Carlisle's girls finished seventh (32 points) and Mechanicsburg finished eighth (30.5) in the team standings.
On the boys side, the Eagles topped the local contingent with a t-10th finish (20 points). They did so without their state-contending 4x400 relay team, which did not run on Ship's track.
Not that a few of those runners didn't compete elsewhere. David Williams again posted a strong 400 time of 49.15 to finish second. And his relay teammate Luke Noss posted a 40.80, good for fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Cedar Cliff's Jameron Johnson sprinted to third (11.02) in the 100 dash. Evan Peachey impressed in the 2000 steeplechase, running a 6:46.20 to finish second by a solid 11 seconds. Zachary Denton (Carlisle) ran a 15.63 for sixth in the 110 hurdles, the best boys finish for the Herd on the day. Boiling Springs' 4x800 relay squad finished seventh with an 8:29.44.
In the field events, Shippensburg's Dakota Arana reached 6-4 in the high jump, and East Pennsboro's Adnan Sbai leaped to 6-0 for fourth and fifth, respectively. Big Spring's Gavin Caruso vaulted a 13-0 to finish fifth. Northern's Zach French finished second in the long jump with a 21-9, as did Shippensburg's Jacob Cramer in the triple jump (44-2.75).
In the throws, Northern's Jon Barrett was again strong with a 164-8 in the discus for second.
HS Baseball
- The long ball was Carlisle's best friend Saturday. The Thundering Herd blasted a season-high five homers, two apiece from Jace Fetterman and Jonas Fowler in a 10-4 victory at Big Spring in the JT Kuhn Memorial Game. Fetterman couldn't be stopped, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs plus a double, while Jonas Fowler was equally dangerous from the bottom of the lineup, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Austin Orris (2-for-4) ripped a solo shot and scored another run from the leadoff spot. It was more than enough to give Aaron Renninger a complete-game win with 10 strikeouts and seven hits allowed. Adam O'Leary and Caleb Stewart each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
- East Pennsboro's bats pulled away late, scoring eight runs in the final three innings of an 11-5 victory at Bishop McDevitt. The Panthers had five different players swipe a bag as Eric Stigers went 1-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and a stolen base. Nick Kirkessner got the win in 3.1 innings of relief, fanning five.
- Peyton Shore grounded into a fielder's choice at shortstop, and Andrew Spaan was able to score in a unique walk-off 1-0 victory for Camp Hill over West Perry. The game featured just three hits, including a Jackson Thompson double. Luke Parise was lights out on the bump for the Lions, punching out seven while allowing a single hit and two walks for the complete-game win.
HS Softball
- Big Spring knocked off Carlisle 8-2 as three pitchers combined to allow just two hits. Abby Beidel got the win in 4.2 innings of relief despite not recording a strikeout. Fallon Feaser was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for the Bulldogs, who also got two runs from Raychael Holtry. Riley Henry was 2-for-2 with a run and RBI for the Herd, while Addy Gregg allowed eight runs (six earned) in five innings, fanning nine, for the loss.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Kenna Duffie scored a game-high six goals in Red Land's 20-4 win over Northern, adding an assist to her ledger as well. The Patriots also got four goals and two assists from Haylee Holland and a hat trick and two assists from Zayda Crumpton and Olivia Golinski. Riley Severance stopped seven of the 11 shots she faced in the cage.