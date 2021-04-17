HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girl's relays, sprints, hurdles fuel Jack Roddick Invite win

Cumberland Valley's girls edged out State College by 6.5 points, scoring 59 in Saturday's Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University.

The Eagles were the only team, boys or girls, to finish Top 5 in the fourth weekend meet of the season.

Once again, it was the relays that came through with big points. The 4x400 continued its dominance with a 4:01.34 to win by more than six seconds. And the 4x100 finished third (50.65) by less than a second.

But the other track events also provided the Eagles key points. Riley Ebersole finished second in the 400 with a 58.95, Ashley Pines posted a 2:17.90 for third in the 800 and Cora Heilman ran a 47.51 for second in the 300 hurdles.

One of the few times the steeplechase makes its appearance in the high school season, CV's Heilman and Isabella Kolstad-Khan finished fourth (8:13.67) and fifth (8:15.50), respectively.

Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney's 11:10.21 in the two-mile was good for second, and Carlisle's Ella Boback came in fourth in the 200 (26.21). The Thundering Herd's 4x800 relay finished third in 9:57.59.