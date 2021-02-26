HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls close season with unbeaten division record; Boiling Springs boys' hopes still alive

Cumberland Valley girls basketball wrapped up its unbeaten run through the Mid-Penn Commonwealth on Friday with a 56-40 win over Altoona.
The Eagles had little trouble two days after suffering their first loss of the season to Spring-Ford.
Julie Jekot paced CV's efforts at home with a 17-point night, including three 3-pointers. Abbie Miller tallied 14 points in the victory as well.
The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week, face Scranton Prep in the regular-season finale.
- Trinity closed its regular season with an 82-37 win at Middletown. Five Shamrocks cracked double figures, led by Anne Spila's 21-point outburst. Lauren Trumpy added 12 points, Mandy Roman and Adrianna Stricek each had 11 and Ava Stevenson chipped in 10.
- Three Colts reached double figures in a 51-23 Cedar Cliff victory over Red Land. Eliana Hosey, Sydney Weyant and Meghan Schraeder each had 10 points in the home victory. The Patriots were led by Carlee Collier and Heather Sholley, who each had seven points.
HS Boys Basketball
- Boiling Springs kept its playoff hopes alive Friday with a 71-45 victory at James Buchanan. The Bubblers have one game left, against Middletown, to try to clinch a spot in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. Bubbletown entered the night 11th, one spot out of the postseason. East Pennsboro beat No. 9 Bermudian, and No. 10 Schuylkill Valley has no more games. Trey Martin produced another impressive performance, dropping 26 points, including 7-of-8 from the foul line. Brayden Richie came off the bench for 12 points.
- Sam Sherry and Ben Drury each scored 12 points in Cumberland Valley's 48-23 win at Altoona. The Eagles are locked into the 6A district playoffs and will likely host a first-round playoff game next week.
- Devin Shellenberger had another massive game, scoring 31 points in East Pennsboro's 74-53 home win over Bermudian Springs. Shellenberger tallied 14 of those points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. He wasn't alone. Adnan Sbai chipped in 25 points, 17 of them in the first half, and Evan Farling added 10 points. The Panthers close the year with a rare doubleheader Saturday against Littlestown and Greencastle-Antrim.