HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls close season with unbeaten division record; Boiling Springs boys' hopes still alive

Cumberland Valley girls basketball wrapped up its unbeaten run through the Mid-Penn Commonwealth on Friday with a 56-40 win over Altoona.

The Eagles had little trouble two days after suffering their first loss of the season to Spring-Ford.

Julie Jekot paced CV's efforts at home with a 17-point night, including three 3-pointers. Abbie Miller tallied 14 points in the victory as well.

The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week, face Scranton Prep in the regular-season finale.

Trinity closed its regular season with an 82-37 win at Middletown. Five Shamrocks cracked double figures, led by Anne Spila's 21-point outburst. Lauren Trumpy added 12 points, Mandy Roman and Adrianna Stricek each had 11 and Ava Stevenson chipped in 10.

Three Colts reached double figures in a 51-23 Cedar Cliff victory over Red Land. Eliana Hosey, Sydney Weyant and Meghan Schraeder each had 10 points in the home victory. The Patriots were led by Carlee Collier and Heather Sholley, who each had seven points.

