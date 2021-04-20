HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley bats explode after fourth for win over Altoona; Trinity boys lacrosse remains undefeated

Cumberland Valley baseball rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring all their runs in the final three innings to beat Altoona 9-2 Tuesday.
Once Mountain Lions pitcher Evan Alwine exited after the fourth, Eagles bats woke up, tagging Altoona's relievers for six hits and six earned runs. Jerry Crispino (1-for-3) doubled, drove in two and scored twice for CV, and Brady Grimes (2-for-2) also doubled and drove in two.
Logan Sauve went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. The late rally handed Jack Norris the win after 4.1 innings.
- Izzy Reed and Garrett Beaver combined to two-hit Big Spring in Waynesboro's 5-3 win. The Bulldogs made the most of four walks but couldn't get much else going. Grant Chestnut, Wyatt Barrick and Jonathan Miller each had a RBI despite combining for a single hit. Garrett Blount was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Waynesboro.
- Matt Ilgenfritz went 2-for-4 and Brandt Cook scored a run from the leadoff spot, but Cedar Cliff fell 4-1 at State College. Matt Lingenfelter hit a solo shot for the Little Lions, with Colts starter Will Stambaugh suffering the loss without getting through the third inning.
- Tanner Merovich doubled and drove in two, and Dawson Ramp knocked home three more runs in Northern's 8-4 win over James Buchanan. John Noll got the win in five innings of relief, scattering five walks and two hits to allow just two unearned runs.
- Central Dauphin handed Red Land its first loss of the season, but not before the Patriots nearly tied the game with a six-run rally in the seventh inning. Kaden Peifer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, his one-out single driving in the last two runs of the game. But a strikeout and fly out ended the threat. Peifer suffered the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs, five earned in five innings.
HS Softball
- Olivia Hamme was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Jonalynn Hamilton was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs as Cumberland Valley mercy ruled Altoona 16-6 in five innings. The Eagles collected 11 hits and made the most of them, giving Ali Wagner the win over four innings of work despite allowing six runs (five earned). Dallas Speicher-Ramirez also recorded two hits for CV, adding two runs and an RBI.
- Bailey Martin singled on a fly ball to center, driving in two runs to give Greencastle-Antrim a walk-off 12-11 win over Boiling Springs. It was an entertaining game throughout, with the teams trading the lead three times. Carly Galbraith (4-for-5) had a monster day, homering while scoring four times and driving in three runs. The Bubblers' 3-5 hitters of Galbraith, Taylor Rice and Maya Fields combined to go 9-for-14 with a homer, triple, seven runs scored and nine RBIs.
- Jenna Hurley spun a five-strikeout complete game and went yard in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate to lift Big Spring 7-1 past Waynesboro on the road. The Bulldogs strung together 15 hits, with five coming from Madlyn Black and Erica Paisley at the top of the order. The duo combined to go 5-for-8 with four runs, while Black added a double and RBI. Raychael Holtry (2-for-4) chipped in two RBIs and a run.
- Shippensburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first and held on to beat West Perry 17-7. Cierra Bender (3-for-5), Ally Thrush (2-for-4) and Kayla Altizer (2-for-4) all homered in a busy day at the plate. Bender added three runs and three RBIs, Thrush added two runs and three RBIs and Altizer was good for two apiece.
- Four errors and 16 State College hits doomed Cedar Cliff in a 14-3 home loss. Mandy Wenerick paced the Colts bats with a 2-for-3 performancing, doubling twice with an RBI and run scored.
- Rhea Mumma doubled and drove in a pair of runs from the bottom of the order, but Red Land fell 9-2 at Central Dauphin. Kayla Stroud added a pair of hits for the Patriots. Annika Barbour went the distance in the loss, allowing four earned runs.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Hershey 11-4 behind Nate Herbster's six goals and nine points from Rhys McCarver (four goals, five assists). Tristan Hall had two assists and Max Wilken had one goal in the win.z
- Hunter Miller and Antonio Zeno's hat tricks helped propel Mechanicsburg past CD East 15-3. Sam Geraty added two goals in the win.
- Trinity rolled past Palmyra 9-1 thanks to four goals from Paul Shook. Raj Chima added two goals in the win.
- Carlisle fell in a close one to Lower Dauphin 13-12. Egan Noel had a hat trick in the loss, while Cam Fay, Matt Serafin and Dylan Young each tallied two goals.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Alexandra Kelley tallied nine goals to rocket Carlisle past Lower Dauphin 19-12. Alex Thumma and Emily Smith had hat tricks in the win, while Aubrey McGlynn added two goals.
HS Track & Field
- Evan Kase won the mile by less than a second (5:02.3), the 800 by less than five seconds (2:03.9) and led Boiling Springs' boys to a 94-56 win over James Buchanan. The Bubblers survived five field event wins by the Rockets. Joey Menke finished first in the 200 (23.7), second in the 100 by a tenth of a second and helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to wins. The girls won even more convincingly, 108-42, with Peyton Ellis claiming the 400 (1:02.4) and 800 (2:28), plus helping the 4x400 to a win. Alexa Jones won the 100 hurdles (18.5) and the long jump (13-1.5).
- Big Spring's boys beat Waynesboro 98-51, forcing a dual-meet split between the two teams thanks to Waynesboro's 86-64 girls victory. Trevor Richwine picked up distance wins for the boys in the 800 (2:06) and 1600 (4:51.2), adding another win in the 4x400 relay. Jack Shullenberger had an impressive javelin throw of 166-8 for a win, and Gavin Caruso cleared 12-6 in the pole vault to win by 2 feet. For the Bulldogs girls, Mikayla Ward claimed victories in the two mile (13:39.8), mile (6:00.1) and 4x800 relay (10:59.9). The Maidens pulled away in the field events, winning five of them.
- Shippensburg swept past Greencastle-Antrim by scores of 80-70 for the girls and 76-74 for the boys. Isaiah Houser led the boys' track portion with 15 points, winning the 100 meter dash (11.10), the 400 (51.10) and the 200 (22.80). For the girls, Julia Strine shared a lead in the field portion with 10 points, finishing second in the shot put (28-1.5), second in the javelin (92-7) and second in the long jump (15-5).
HS Boys Tennis
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Central Dauphin 4-1. Singles 2 went to Vivek Srinivas over Josh Schmidt 6-4, 6-2, and Singles 3 went to Ryan Thomas over Zach Greene 6-1, 6-2. Doubles 1 was won by Mitchell Taylor and Andrew Tran 6-1, 6-2, and Doubles 2 went to the duo of Ross Kluger and Bhavpreet Singh 6-0, 6-2.
- Jesse Beck beat Daniel Xu 7-6, 6-3 in Singles 1 action, and Carlisle went on to beat State College 4-1. The Thundering Herd swept the singles matches, with Rob Wellmon and Ethan Ploetz earning straight-set victories.
- Camp Hill got the edge over Trinity in a 3-2 win. Josh Pantaloni defeated Adam Warren in a tough Singles 1, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8. Singles 2 went to Trinity's Tommy Hallahan over Clayton Herb 7-6(3), 6-1, and Singles 3 went to Camp Hill's Marko Balic over Jose Centenera 7-5, 6-0. Doubles 1 went to the Lions duo of Adam Dopkowski and Cam Ochs over Nick Schiffin and Silas Gross 6-2, 7-6(4), and Doubles 2 went to the Shamrocks duo of Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones over Gavin Davis and Alfred Mueller 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Carlisle swept past Altoona 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-8). Declan Smithmyer had 13 assists and eight digs in the win, Tyler Sandoval had 10 digs and Jake Kistler had six kills, five aces and eight digs.
- Cumberland Valley downed Chambersburg 3-2 (21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19). Nathaniel Erb had 44 assists in the win, Jared Johnson had 27 kills, Cameron Birch had 33 digs and Iain Martin picked up 11 kills.
- Mechanicsburg beat Red Land 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15). Bryce Weenink had 35 assists in the win, Drew McIntyre had seven digs and Tyler Hoke had 13 kills.