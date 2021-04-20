HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley bats explode after fourth for win over Altoona; Trinity boys lacrosse remains undefeated

Cumberland Valley baseball rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring all their runs in the final three innings to beat Altoona 9-2 Tuesday.

Once Mountain Lions pitcher Evan Alwine exited after the fourth, Eagles bats woke up, tagging Altoona's relievers for six hits and six earned runs. Jerry Crispino (1-for-3) doubled, drove in two and scored twice for CV, and Brady Grimes (2-for-2) also doubled and drove in two.