HS Sports Highlights: Clements helps Carlisle past Chambersburg in field hockey

Emily Mashinski led the Eagles (3-0) with three goals. Jaxton Gerhart and Ella Steinbrook added two goals apiece and Carly Smith had one goal.

Red Land 2, Cedar Cliff 0

Hanna Cline's nine saves in goal helped Red Land to a 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff in a Commonwealth matchup.

Emma Midock and Maura Carey had goals for the Patriots (1-2-1 overall, 1-2-1 division) in their first win of the season and Carlee Collier and Midock each added an assist.

Alli Delozier had three saves in goal for the Colts (2-2 overall, 1-2 division).

Greencastle 5, Boiling Springs 0

Avery Parks scored a pair of goals to lead Greencastle over Boiling Springs in a Colonial Division matchup.

Courtney Andruck, Mikaylah Getzandanner and Mia Libby added goals for the Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 5-0 Colonial), who held a 21-8 advantage in shots.

Makayla Murphy had five saves in goal for the Bubblers (2-1 overall, 2-1 division) in the first half, and Delaney Beardmore had seven saves in the second half.

HS Girls Volleyball

Carlisle 3, Big Spring 2