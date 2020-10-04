HS Sports Highlights: Clements helps Carlisle past Chambersburg in field hockey

Calyn Clements' goal in the fourth quarter off an assist from Sarah Waleski helped Carlisle to a 1-0 win over Chambersburg in a Commonwealth Division field hockey game Saturday.
Clements scored off an assist from Sarah Waleski. Olivia Renault had two saves in goal for the Herd and Macenzie Mulholland added one save. Carlisle held a 6-4 advantage in shots and a 9-2 advantage in corners.
HS Field Hockey
Camp Hill 3, Big Spring 2
Bella Zarcone's second goal of the game in the fourth quarter helped Camp Hill to a 3-2 win over Big Spring in a Capital Division match Saturday.
Jordan Baney added the Lions' third goal and Zarcone and Grace Shartle had assists. Elsie Spitzer had four saves in goal.
Laila Moore had a goal and assist for the Bullodgs. Laney Noreika added a goal and Sydney Witter had an assist. Amber Cribbs had four saves in goal.
Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 1
Greenwood defeated Boiling Springs 4-1 in a nonconference game Saturday.
Kara Dale had the lone goal for the Bubblers (2-2). Carly Galbraith had 11 saves in goal.
Shippensburg 2, West Perry 2
Shippensburg and West Perry played to a 2-2 tie in a Colonial Division matchup Saturday.
Alexa Henry and Lenoree Hoke scored goals for the Greyhounds in the first period. Julie Loy and Mollie Zimmerman countered with goals for the Mustangs in the fourth period. Alivia Ellenberger added an assist.
Northern 6, Greencastle 0
Northern stayed undefeated in Colonial Division play with a 6-0 win over Greencastle Saturday.
Brynn Crouse had three goals for the Polar Bears and Emma Rosensteel added two goals.
Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 0
Alexa Derr and Maddie Hudson scored goals to help Palmyra to a 2-0 keystone Division win over Mechancisburg Saturday. The Cougars held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal.
East Pennsboro 4, Red Land 2
Leah Wenrich had a pair of goals and Alison Buffington had a goal and three asists to lead East Penn to a 4-2 win over Red Land Saturday.
Caeley Letersky added the Panthers' fourth goal, while Jossie Shermeyer added an assist.
HS Boys Soccer
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0
Theo-Gerald Oreste scored a pair of goals to lead Greencastle to a 3-0 win over Boiling Springs Saturday.
Adam Murr added a goal and assist for the Blue Devils. Ethan Dague had four saves in goal for the Bubblers.
Big Spring 1, James Buchanan 0
Mitch Soccio's goal led Big Spring to a 1-0 win over James Buchanan Saturday.
Cace Oburn had the assist on the goal, and Camden Shoemaker and Kyle Haupt had two saves apiece in goal.
HS Girls Soccer
Chambersburg 2, Carlisle 1
Audrey Pyne's goal in the 87th minute of the game led Chambersburg to a 2-1 win over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup.
Ahsia Thomas assisted on the game-winner. Gianna Weigel added the other goal for the Trojans and Bridget Kemerer had five saves in goal.
Maia Iannuzzi scored the Herd's lone goal off an assist from Sejla Podzic. Madalyn Brymesser had six saves in goal.
Cumberland Valley 8, State College 0
CV scored six second-half goals to break open a Commonwealth mtahcup and to stay undefeated at 3-0.
Emily Mashinski led the Eagles (3-0) with three goals. Jaxton Gerhart and Ella Steinbrook added two goals apiece and Carly Smith had one goal.
Red Land 2, Cedar Cliff 0
Hanna Cline's nine saves in goal helped Red Land to a 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff in a Commonwealth matchup.
Emma Midock and Maura Carey had goals for the Patriots (1-2-1 overall, 1-2-1 division) in their first win of the season and Carlee Collier and Midock each added an assist.
Alli Delozier had three saves in goal for the Colts (2-2 overall, 1-2 division).
Greencastle 5, Boiling Springs 0
Avery Parks scored a pair of goals to lead Greencastle over Boiling Springs in a Colonial Division matchup.
Courtney Andruck, Mikaylah Getzandanner and Mia Libby added goals for the Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 5-0 Colonial), who held a 21-8 advantage in shots.
Makayla Murphy had five saves in goal for the Bubblers (2-1 overall, 2-1 division) in the first half, and Delaney Beardmore had seven saves in the second half.
HS Girls Volleyball
Carlisle 3, Big Spring 2
Carlisle defeated Big Spring 3-2 in a nondivision girl volleyball match Saturday with games scores of 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 25-22 and 15-5.
Kayla Unger had 30 assist, 15 digs and six aces for the Herd. Avery Gallahue added seven kills and five blocks; Kaila Noel had nine kills and 10 digs; Madi Tack had six kills; and Heidi Heinlein had 21 digs and six aces.
