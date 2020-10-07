 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Chamberlin, Dale help Boiling Springs to win in field hockey
HS Sports Highlights: Chamberlin, Dale help Boiling Springs to win in field hockey

HS Boys Soccer

  • Camp Hill defeated Trinity 5-4 in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday. No further details were available at press time.

HS Field Hockey

  • Boiling Springs used a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal for a 6-0 win over Big Spring Wednesday. Anna Chamberlin and Kara Dale each had a pair of goals for the Bubblers, while Zoe Collins and Shae Bennett added solo goals.
  • Hope Rose scored seven goals to power Central Dauphin past Carlisle 10-0 in a Commonwealth matchup Thursday. The Rams held a 28-0 advantage in shots and a 17-0 advantage in corners. The Herd had 20 saves in goal, with Olivia Renault turning in 14 and Macenzie Mulholland six.
