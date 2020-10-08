HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite nearing second Mid-Penn tennis title; East Pennsboro has big day in Class 2A

Sarah Guistwite at least won't have to beat a teammate this time to win a Mid-Penn Championship.
The Carlisle senior advanced to Friday's Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships semifinals with a pair of wins. She's the defending Singles 1 champion, which she claimed last year when she beat teammate Meg Ulrich.
Guistwite will face Cumberland Valley's Nora Esak in the semis. She also advanced in District Doubles along with Natalie O'Neill; the duo will face Cedar Cliff's Lauren Giovagnoli and Richelle Smith in the quarterfinals.
The Mid-Penn finals will now be Saturday with the prospect of rain Monday, when the finals were originally scheduled.
The Class 2A finals will wrap up Friday, when East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis takes on Trinity's Sadie Rieg for the Singles 1 crown. Lewis cruised with a bye and a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal victory.
Lewis will be joined by teammates Bella Heckman, who will battle Trinity’s Caroline Grindle for the S2 championship, and Monica Nguyen, who faces Trinity's Brinley Orris for the S2 title.
Lewis isn't done there. She and McKenna Nugent line up with Camp Hill's Emma Chaplin and Eleanor Yale in the District Doubles semifinal. The Panthers duo had a first-round bye, while the Lions won 6-1, 6-2.
Also advancing in 3A among the local contingent are Northern District Doubles pair Madeline White and Lindsay Johnson, CV duo Josette Gale and Jalea Allen, and Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot and Ashley Nolan.
The Panthers have finalists in the other doubles brackets as well. Nugent and Ella Cook will face Bishop McDevitt's Elise Wrabel and Mary Kate Hynh in Doubles 1, and Marissa Schell and Reanna Kong take on Anjali Zumkhawala-Cook and Nora Gaudion in D2.
In Singles 2, Carlisle's O'Neill takes on CV's Emily Leach and Northern's Johnson advances. The Singles 3 field includes the Herd's Rory Ade, the Eagles' Varnika Udhayakumer and the Polar Bears' Halee Taylor.
CV's Allen and Gale get the Colts' Sydney Weyant and Kayla Cordero in Doubles 1 semis action, and Northern's Taegen McCoy an Faith Murray will clash with CV's Megha Lomeda and Ashley Ross.
HS Boys Soccer
- Cedar Cliff blanked visiting Carlisle 3-0. Imran Kunovac, Samer Romise and Jason Goldfeder all pocketed goals, while Alex Widmer stopped seven shots. Carlisle's Jacob Rossow stopped seven goals in the loss.
- Connor Swope blasted an impressive four goals past Boiling Springs in Northern's 9-1 rout. J. Turner had the only Bubblers goal, which came five minutes into the contest. Spencer Siverling tallied a goal and two assists, as did Shepard Soisson. Northern dominated the field of play with a 25-9 shot advantage and 6-0 corners advantage.
HS Girls Soccer
- Halle Engle and Lily Eckroth scored two goals apiece in Mechanicsburg's 7-0 rout of CD East, the Wildcats' second win in three days. Elena Hinkson added a goal and assist. The 'Cats got their last goals from Alayna Williams and an own goal, and Ari Frey stopped two shots.
- Grace Sibert's second-half goal and assist pushed Boiling Springs ahead for good in a 3-2 win over Northern. Peyton Lubinsky's two goals and Molly Starner's tally helped the cause. Sydney Waits scored and record an assist for the Polar Bears, who got five saves from Erika Speicher. Delaney Beardmore and Makayla Murphy had two saves each for the Bubblers.
- Taylor Ferraro, Abby Martin and Katie Koppenhaver all scored to give Cedar Cliff a 3-2 win over Carlisle. The Thundering Herd's tallies came from Sejla Podzic and Madelyn Clay. Alli Delozier stopped five shots for the Colts, while counterpart Grace Hoffman stopped seven.
- West Perry blanked Big Spring 7-0, pulling away with five goals in the second half. Camryn Smeigh and Tayler Sanno had two goals for the Mustangs.
HS Cross Country
- Depth and consistency helped Big Spring's boys in a 26-32 win over Greencastle-Antrim. The Blue Devils claimed the top two spots, but Blake Wenger (18:09), Trevor Richwine (18:27) and Matt Ward (18:44) grabbed the next three spots, with Nicholas Moul in sixth. Weber Long's 16:06 was tops by nearly two minutes. On the girls side, the Bulldogs had an easier time with an undermanned G-A side with just four runners, winning by default 15-50. Mikaela Ward's 21:52 was good for second, more than two minutes behind Claire Paci (19:29). Taylor Wickard (23:34) and Cara David (24:02) finished fourth and fifth.
- Boiling Springs won both its boys and girls races with West Perry 15-50. Peyton Ellis's 20:10 easily led the girls field, with Katryn Yocum following in second (22:44) a good bit later. Julia Steel and Sydney Sutton rounded out the Bubblers' top-five finishers. The boys, meanwhile, claimed the top nine spots to dominate their dual-meet. Evan Kase and Ethan Jones went 1-2 in 17:55 and 18:47, respectively. Gibran Varahrami was a second behind for third.
HS Cross Country: Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul, Hope McKenney display growth once again as girls sweep tri-meet
HS Field Hockey
- Alison Buffington's hat trick and assist pushed East Pennsboro past Greenwood 4-2. Josie Shermeyer added a goal, Kirsten Sconyers provided an assist, and Alexa Johnson stopped 23 shots she faced.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Mattea Penner's eight kills and 10 digs weren't enough in Big Spring's 3-0 loss to James Buchanan (25-17, 26-24, 25-21). Marlee Johnson added six kills and 16 digs, and Chloe Hagenbuch dished out 24 assists.
- Last year's PIAA semifinalists, Trinity, dominated Middletown 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 for a straight-set 3-0 win as Kendall Myers knocked down 10 kills, Olivia Zimmerman recorded seven and Lauren Trumpy added five. Gracie Britten had an impressive four blocks, and Heather Seubert chipped in four aces.
- Cedar Cliff fell 3-2 (21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11) to Chambersburg despite 18 kills from Natalie Uibel. The Colts' Meghan Schraeder added eight kills and five blocks, Megan Holmes had four kills and four aces, and Aubri Noll led with 19 assists.
