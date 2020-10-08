HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite nearing second Mid-Penn tennis title; East Pennsboro has big day in Class 2A

Sarah Guistwite at least won't have to beat a teammate this time to win a Mid-Penn Championship.

The Carlisle senior advanced to Friday's Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships semifinals with a pair of wins. She's the defending Singles 1 champion, which she claimed last year when she beat teammate Meg Ulrich.

Guistwite will face Cumberland Valley's Nora Esak in the semis. She also advanced in District Doubles along with Natalie O'Neill; the duo will face Cedar Cliff's Lauren Giovagnoli and Richelle Smith in the quarterfinals.

The Mid-Penn finals will now be Saturday with the prospect of rain Monday, when the finals were originally scheduled.

The Class 2A finals will wrap up Friday, when East Pennsboro's Ava Lewis takes on Trinity's Sadie Rieg for the Singles 1 crown. Lewis cruised with a bye and a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal victory.

Lewis will be joined by teammates Bella Heckman, who will battle Trinity’s Caroline Grindle for the S2 championship, and Monica Nguyen, who faces Trinity's Brinley Orris for the S2 title.

Lewis isn't done there. She and McKenna Nugent line up with Camp Hill's Emma Chaplin and Eleanor Yale in the District Doubles semifinal. The Panthers duo had a first-round bye, while the Lions won 6-1, 6-2.