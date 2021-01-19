HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman finally secures 100th victory as Herd pound Palmyra

That pivotal career win No. 100 was a relief to get for Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman.
After going 0-2 during the Thundering Herd's weekend quad-meet and sitting at 99 wins, Zimmerman finally hit that milestone with a first-period pin during Carlisle's 62-9 win over Palmyra Tuesday.
"I'm excited to get the win and not worry about it now," Zimmerman said. "I can focus on my conditioning and winning another state medal."
HS Boys Basketball
- Larry Kostelac Jr. has to wait at least one more game for another milestone. The longtime Trinity coach is still at 749 victories after the Shamrocks dropped a 60-57 contest to Columbia, which barely held onto a 14-point lead after three quarters. Bryan Skurcenski (15 points), Talik Wall (14) and Julian Gabiddon (13) led the Shamrocks in scoring.
- Sam Sherry's 15 points and a 3 helped Cumberland Valley storm past State College 53-28. Max Krevsky had 12 points in the win and Ben Drury notched eight.
- Matt Ward put up 25 points and three treys, but it wasn't enough as Big Spring fell to Waynesboro 65-58. Jake Knouse had four 3's and 14 points in the loss, and both Seth Griffie and Everett Baker had six points.
- Carlisle fell in a close one 48-40 to CD East. Dylan Young had 13 points and a trey in the loss, while Cam Lyons picked up six points.
- Northern tallied the big win over West Perry 76-18 behind 17 points and three treys from Jordan Heisey. Tyler Weary added 14 points in the win, while Nate McGill had nine and a 3.
HS Girls Basketball
- Julie Jekot's 25 points and four treys propelled Cumberland Valley past State College 63-24. Jill Jekot picked up 17 points in the win, while Reagan Basehore added 13.
- Carlisle tallied the close 35-31 win over CD East, the first win of new coach Kelsey Stasyszyn's career. Desiree While picked up 11 points in the win, while Ryleigh Poole had eight.
- Quinlyn Fisher buried 20 points, and Siena Ondecko chipped in 17 in Northern's 55-45 victory over West Perry. Fisher scored 10 in the first quarter alone, while Ondecko picked things up with 11 in the second half.
HS Swimming
- Mechanicsburg girls pulled ahead of Bishop McDevitt to take the victory 99-71, but the Wildcats boys fell 108-62. For the girls, Annabelle Hoover finished first in the 500 free (5:49.99) and helped the 400 free relay team nab first in 4:05.36. For the boys, Andrew Wetherhold finished first in the 50 free (22.94), first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.12) and helped the 400 free relay team to a win in 3:43.91.
- Palmyra out-raced Cedar Cliff in their dual-meet Tuesday, with the Cougars girls winning 104-78 and the boys 130-37. Sam Linsey picked up a Colts girls victories in the 100 butterfly (1:02.24) and 200 freestyle (2:11.90), while Sadie Ludwick won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.80) and Kasey Grundon won the 100 free (1:02.98). Cedar Cliff swept the diving competition as well.