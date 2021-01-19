HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman finally secures 100th victory as Herd pound Palmyra

That pivotal career win No. 100 was a relief to get for Carlisle's Colton Zimmerman.

After going 0-2 during the Thundering Herd's weekend quad-meet and sitting at 99 wins, Zimmerman finally hit that milestone with a first-period pin during Carlisle's 62-9 win over Palmyra Tuesday.

"I'm excited to get the win and not worry about it now," Zimmerman said. "I can focus on my conditioning and winning another state medal."

HS Boys Basketball