HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle, Mechanicsburg boys volleyball both suffer losses; Izzy Szejk shines in Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse loss
HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle, Mechanicsburg boys volleyball both suffer losses; Izzy Szejk shines in Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse loss

Get to know more about the 2021 Wildcats with inside information from one of their own.

Carlisle boys volleyball fell to Chambersburg in three clean sets 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 27-25) Thursday night.

Max Barr had nine kills and three aces in the loss, while Jake Kistler had four kills, Declan Smithmyer had three kills and Tyler Sandoval had 13 digs.

  • Mechanicsburg fell to Lower Dauphin 3-1 (25-25, 17-25, 17-25, 22-25). Bryce Weenink had 17 assists in the loss, while Jackson Stough had four digs and Nathan Bortner three digs.
2021 HS Boys Volleyball Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

HS Girls Lacrosse

  • Mechanicsburg fell to Lower Dauphin 16-5 behind all five goals coming from Izzy Szejk. 
2021 HS Girls Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
