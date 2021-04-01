HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle, Mechanicsburg boys volleyball both suffer losses; Izzy Szejk shines in Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse loss

Carlisle boys volleyball fell to Chambersburg in three clean sets 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 27-25) Thursday night.
Max Barr had nine kills and three aces in the loss, while Jake Kistler had four kills, Declan Smithmyer had three kills and Tyler Sandoval had 13 digs.
- Mechanicsburg fell to Lower Dauphin 3-1 (25-25, 17-25, 17-25, 22-25). Bryce Weenink had 17 assists in the loss, while Jackson Stough had four digs and Nathan Bortner three digs.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Mechanicsburg fell to Lower Dauphin 16-5 behind all five goals coming from Izzy Szejk.