HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle girls volleyball gets first win in home opener, sweeping Mechanicsburg

HS Girls Volleyball
Carlisle won its home opener Thursday 3-0 over Mechanicsburg, claiming the sets 26-24, 25-17, 25-22.
It was the Thundering Herd's first win in two games this season.
"Kayla Unger ran a successful offense, again, leading the team with 25 [assists] which offered 25 out of the 26 kills for [us]," Carlisle head coach Casey Hawbaker said in an email. "As always, the defense did their job in the [back row] not letting the ball touch the ground. The team was successful alone just by being able to turn around any bad situation they got in, and finding good opportunities to score!"
Avery Gallahue (11 kills) and Kaila Noel (7) benefited most from Unger's dimes. Unger also added seven digs, and Heidi Heinlein and Brooke Denlinger added 10 and nine digs, respectively.
- Jillian Strine and Sarah Tilton each had three kills in Boiling Springs' 3-0 loss (26-24, 25-22, 25-21) to Middletown. Lexi Louden added eight digs and three aces, while Olivia Hollen also dished out 12 assists. Michelle Lee and Molly Biggs stuffed three and two attacks, respectively.
- Mattea Penner had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs in Big Spring's 3-2 loss to West Perry. The set scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8. Marlee Johnson added 10 digs and nine kills in the loss, plus four aces and two blocks. Chloe Hagenbuch dished out 15 assists, and Camryn Madden provided 16 digs.
HS Boys Soccer
- Cumberland Valley handled Cedar Cliff in a 4-1 win. Much of the action occurred in the first half, where Luke Snyder, Philip Lundblad and Patryk Nitecki all scored for the Eagles. Scott Leland cut it to 3-1 late in the first, but the Eagles got late insurance on a Harris Miller goal. Alex Widmer stopped five shots for the Colts.
- Gavin Rauhut and Brady Olsen had identical two-goal, one-assist nights in Boiling Springs' 6-1 win over James Buchanan. Danny Decker and Blain Berrier also added scoring tallies.
- Northern's S. Siverling scored a goal and added an assist while Ashton Davies provided two helpers in Northern's 3-0 win over West Perry. The Polar Bears got all three goals in the first half, including tallies from C. Swope and S. Soisson. J. Hoffman stopped both shots he faced.
HS Girls Soccer
- Molly Starner and Olivia Olsen erased Boiling Springs' one-goal deficit to help the Bubblers to a 2-1 win over James Buchanan. Bubbletown outshot the Rockets 14-6 and got a combined five saves from Makayla Murphy and Delaney Beardmore.
- Emily Mashinsky recorded a hat trick barely 50 minutes into the game as Cumberland Valley rolled past Cedar Cliff 7-1. Reagan Baseshore, Jaxton Gerhart and Lexi LaCombe also added goals.
- Middletown's Faith Matter scored twice and Julia Hughes added insurance in a 3-0 win over Trinity. The Shamrocks got two saves from Erin Gnall and four from Juliana Prokop.
- Camp Hill blanked Susquehanna Township 5-0 behind a pair of goals and one assist from S. Williams. K. Cutler, J. Aungst and A. Sepkovic also provided goals in the victory.
HS Cross Country
- Eli Spence coasted to a 17:50 time and the win as Shippensburg boys dominated Big Spring and West Perry in a tri-meet sweep. The Greyhounds had five of the top six times, with Todd Melisauskas (18:12) and Kyle Buchheister (18:16) finishing second and third. Big Spring's top runners were Blake Wenger (18:30, fourth), Matt Ward (18:48, seventh) and Trevor Richwine (19:05, eighth). On the girls side, it was Shippensburg that eked out another sweep, beating Big Spring 28-28 with a tiebreaker. Mikaela Ward won the race for the Bulldogs, tough, with a 22:26. Ship's Samantha Herman finished second in 22:57, and teammate Sarah Hipple was fourth in 23:36. 'Dogs runners Cra David (23:41) and Taylor Wickard (23:47) came in right after that.
- East Pennsboro had a busy day, splitting a rare quad-meet by going 2-1 with wins over Middletown and Newport and a loss to Bishop McDevitt. The Panthers' E. McKell and A. Nomatka finished 2-3 in the standings with an 18:58 and 19:01, respectively. But they didn't have another run cross until M. Smith's 22:02, good for 13th. Bishop McDevitt swept the girls races, as none of the other three teams had enough runners to field full rosters, resulting in Crusader wins and no-contests in the other matchups. East Pennsboro's A. Isabell was fifth with a 26:18, the top local finisher for the girls.
HS Girls Tennis
- Northern knocked off Cumberland Valley 3-2 thanks to a sweep in the singles matchups. Madeline White, Lindsey Johnson and Halee Taylor claimed those matches, none of which went to a third set. CV's Varnika Udhayakumar provided the strongest test in a 6-4, 6-4 loss in Singles 3. The Eagles claimed both doubles matches, with Jaela Allen and Josette Gale winning in straight sets and Megha Lomada and Ashley Ross needing a tiebreaker to win.
- Cedar Cliff handed Mechanicsburg a 4-1 loss as the Colts won both doubles matches and Singles 2 and 3. Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot won the top singles matchup 7-5, 6-2 over Lauren Giovagnoli. But then Ana Arensdorf (6-3, 7-6) and Richelle Smith (7-5, 6-4) won the next two singles matches. the Colts had a much easier time in doubles, dropping just two games.
- East Pennsboro bested Camp Hill 4-1, with Ava Lewis (Singles 1) winning 6-3, 6-0 over Emma Chaplin. Bella Heckman and Jordan Smith also won their singles matches. The Lions' lone win came in Doubles 2, courtesy of Anjali ZumKhawala-Cook and Nora Gaudion.
- Tennis power Hershey routed Red Land 5-0, sweeping all five matches while losing just three games in total. Red Land's Makayla Elscheid lost Singles 1 6-2, 6-0 to Caroline Corcoran, while Mackenzie Burd and Paige Beam also loss while winning one combined game.
