HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle boys win Mid-Penn Commonwealth title, fifth year a Herd cross country claims crown

Carlisle girls and boys cross country closed the regular season with a sweep of Mifflin County and Cumberland Valley on Thursday.

The two wins, which came in a rescheduled meet after the Huskies were shut down a few weeks ago due to COVID-19 concerns, bumped the Thundering Herd boys to 6-0 and the Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown and the girls to 4-2.

It is the fifth straight year at least one Carlisle team has won the division.

It was Evan Peachey, last year's lone PIAA qualifier, who crossed first for the Herd in 17:16, good for third. He was followed in quick succession by teammates Kevin Shank (17:24), Andrew Booths (17:27), Andrew Diehl (17:29) and Briar Thompson (17:39.

Husky runner Brayden Harris's 16:30 won the boys race, with CV's Jordan Tiday in second in 17:00. Reuben Thomas was the second Eagle to cross, finishing eighth (17:54).

Carlisle's boys beat CV and MC by identical 20-35 scores. The Eagles beat the Huskies 23-32.