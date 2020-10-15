HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle boys win Mid-Penn Commonwealth title, fifth year a Herd cross country claims crown

Carlisle girls and boys cross country closed the regular season with a sweep of Mifflin County and Cumberland Valley on Thursday.
The two wins, which came in a rescheduled meet after the Huskies were shut down a few weeks ago due to COVID-19 concerns, bumped the Thundering Herd boys to 6-0 and the Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown and the girls to 4-2.
It is the fifth straight year at least one Carlisle team has won the division.
It was Evan Peachey, last year's lone PIAA qualifier, who crossed first for the Herd in 17:16, good for third. He was followed in quick succession by teammates Kevin Shank (17:24), Andrew Booths (17:27), Andrew Diehl (17:29) and Briar Thompson (17:39.
Husky runner Brayden Harris's 16:30 won the boys race, with CV's Jordan Tiday in second in 17:00. Reuben Thomas was the second Eagle to cross, finishing eighth (17:54).
Carlisle's boys beat CV and MC by identical 20-35 scores. The Eagles beat the Huskies 23-32.
Carlisle's Sophie Salomone finished second in the girls race, her 20:16 finishing behind MC's Kylee Cubbisen (19:43). From that point on it was all local teams. Gretal Shank (20:28) and Karlie Powell (20:41) finished next for the Herd, with the Eagles' Hailey Hoover (20:43), Chloe Wamell (20:46), Kate Vonah (20:48) and Brianna Wagner (20:57) taking spots 5-8.
Carlisle went on to beat the Huskies 21-40 and the Eagles 24-31. CV beat Mifflin County 24-31.
Next up: the Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships, which will be held Oct. 24 at Big Spring High School.
- Reid Weber set a Northern boys school record on his home course, crossing the finish line in 16:48.91 as the Polar-Bears beat Middletown 19-44 and Covenant Christian 15-50. Weber crossed first, with teammates Forrest Dohner, Jack Little, Rowen Fisher and Joe Santos finishing second through sixth. On the girls side, which resulted in a 15-50 win over Middletown and an 18-45 over CC, Dixie Ramsey (22:00.93) and Madison Saltsburg finished 1-2.
HS Boys Soccer
- Bilal Abakar knocked home a Blake Eiserman feed to give Carlisle a thrilling 2-1 win in overtime over State College. It took a comeback effort, with Jumadeen Joseph scoring the equalizer in the second half off a Chase Henry feed. Thundering Herd goalie Noel Cabral stopped six shots.
- Ben Starner and Xavier Sufrin scored in East Pennsboro's 2-0 win over Middletown.
- Cace O'Burn's goal in the 46th minute was all Big Spring could muster in a 9-1 loss to Northern. Maddox Davies tallied a hat trick with the game already out of reach, scoring all three goals after the 65th minute. Connor Swope scored twice, as did Shepard Soisson for the P-Bears.
HS Girls Soccer
- Allie Tutich's two first-half goals propelled Northern to a 5-0 victory at Big Spring. Kylie Miller, Olivia Goretski and Maddy Miller also scored. The Bulldogs got 12 saves from Allison Manley.
HS Field Hockey
- Chloe Overmiller scored twice and Betty Grindberg chipped in a goal and assist to lead Carlisle to a 4-0 win at CD East. It also helped that Olivia Renault stopped the two shots she faced behind a stingy defensive effort. Sarah Waleski, off a dime from Calyn Clements, wrapped up the Thundering Herd's scoring.
- Bella Zarcone's fourth-quarter goal was all Camp Hill needed in a 1-0 win over Susquehanna Township. Zarcone scored, off an assist by Lily Sohonage, with 1:52 remaining to break the scoreless tie. Alyssa Taylor Ford stopped all seven Indians shots she faced.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Big Spring held back Shippensburg in a 3-1 win (25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15). Mattea Penner had a well-rounded day with 11 digs, nine kills and two aces to lead the Bulldogs to their third win this week after starting the season winless. Chloe Hagenbuch dished out 28 assists and had six digs for the victors, while Marlee Johnson and Rylee Bloser had identical seven-kill, four-dig nights.
- Cedar Cliff earned a home sweep over Carlisle 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-20) thanks to 12 kills and six aces from Natalie Uibel. Aubri Noll dished out 14 assists for the Colts, with Meghan Schraeder adding seven kills. The Thundering Herd got 11 kills and three blocks from Avery Gallahue and 11 digs and 10 assists from Kaila Unger. Heidi Heinlein added 10 digs as well.
- Trinity kept its hot streak burning with a 3-0 sweep of Boiling Springs with yet another balanced effort. Kendall Myers (9 kills, 2 aces), Lauren Trumpy (7 kills, 3 blocks), Jena Minnick (7 kills, 12 assists, 4 aces), Gracie Britten (5 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces) and Jessica Minnick (5 kills, 2 aces) all had solid nights at the net. Ryanne Whiteman added 15 digs and three aces from her libero spot.
- Cumberland Valley topped Altoona 3-1 (25-12, 24-26, 25-15, 25-12) thanks to 12 kills and 15 digs from Izzy Reisinger. Kennedy Snoke added 27 digs and five aces, Jamie Robinson dished out 24 assists and Kara Lehman led with two blocks.
