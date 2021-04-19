HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle beats Mechanicsburg on Conner Morrow's steal of home; Mechanicsburg's Izzy Szejk scores 10 in win

Conner Morrow sprinted 90 feet and stole home, handing Carlisle a tight 9-8 home win over Mechanicsburg on Monday.

It was Morrow's third run of the day in a game that featured plenty of scoring.

The Thundering Herd jumped out to an 8-4 lead after four, but the Wildcats plated four runs in the top of the sixth to tie it. But Morrow's steal broke the tie a half inning later.

Jace Fetter (3-for-3) doubled twice and drove in two for the Herd, and Jonas Fowler (3-for-3) doubled and drove in three. Taylor Shearer (1-for-3) and Matt Schmidt (1-for-3) combined to score five Wildcats runs.

On the bump, Fowler went five and struck out five, but Brayden Paul got the win in two innings of relief despite allowing three runs.