HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle beats Mechanicsburg on Conner Morrow's steal of home; Mechanicsburg's Izzy Szejk scores 10 in win

Conner Morrow sprinted 90 feet and stole home, handing Carlisle a tight 9-8 home win over Mechanicsburg on Monday.
It was Morrow's third run of the day in a game that featured plenty of scoring.
The Thundering Herd jumped out to an 8-4 lead after four, but the Wildcats plated four runs in the top of the sixth to tie it. But Morrow's steal broke the tie a half inning later.
Jace Fetter (3-for-3) doubled twice and drove in two for the Herd, and Jonas Fowler (3-for-3) doubled and drove in three. Taylor Shearer (1-for-3) and Matt Schmidt (1-for-3) combined to score five Wildcats runs.
On the bump, Fowler went five and struck out five, but Brayden Paul got the win in two innings of relief despite allowing three runs.
- Seth Griffie dominated on the bump, striking out 10 in a complete-game effort as Big Spring topped Biglerville 5-2. The Canners' only runs came in the seventh. Grant Chestnut (2-for-3) and Jonathan Miller (1-for-3) each doubled. Chestnut scored twice from the leadoff spot, and Miller drove in two runs.
- Maika Niu roped a bases-clearing triple in the second, and Trinity held on from there in an 8-4 win over Middletown. Niu (2-for-3) also scored and drove in another run for the Shamrocks, who got eight strikeout combined, including four from reliever and winning pitcher Ryan Ness.
HS Softball
- Madison Smith fanned 10 in 3.2 innings, earning the victory in Trinity's 15-4 win over Middletown. But at the plate, it was the Lindsey Haser show. Haser (3-for-4) smacked a triple and two doubles, driving in four runs and scoring four more from the third spot in the lineup. Ryan Smith (4-for-4) scored four times from the leadoff spot, drove in another, and Allison Aschenbrenner (2-for-4) doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
- Jackie Capers made sure none of the seven hits and three walks she allowed resulted in damage, firing seven innings in a 2-0 East Pennsboro win over Cedar Cliff. Capers punched out nine in a strong effort. Marissa Schell (2-for-3) doubled, while Madison Badali and Zoe Holbert scored the key runs in the sixth. Maya Capozzoli was 2-for-4 for the Colts.
- Grace Spangler struck out three, scattered four hits and went the distance in Red Land's 11-1 win over James Buchanan. Marina Cassatt (3-for-4) drove in three runs and scored another, and Annika Barbour (2-for-3) doubled and had two RBIs.
HS Softball: Kendra Grove homers, overwhelming Mechanicsburg offense wakes up in third in victory over Carlisle
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Nathaniel Herbster scored four times, and Jonah Burd rejected 14 shots to lead Cumberland Valley to a 7-6 win over Exeter Township, its first loss, in a potential District 3 Class 3A playoff preview. Rhys McCarver had two goals and an assist in the Eagles' win, Aiden Gilbert added a goal and Patrick Martin contributed two assists.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Izzy Szejk could not be stopped, snapping 10 goals into the back of the net to lead Mechanicsburg to a 13-8 victory over Elizabethtown. She also provided two assists in the victory, and Sophie Blair, Alliyah Qoarles and Mary Simpson each had a goal.
- Red Land blasted Chambersburg 23-3, getting five goals and three assists from Olivia Glinski and Zayda Crumpton in the win. The duo were joined by solid performances from Kenna Duffie (three goals, five assists), Reagan Young (three goals, four assists) and Abby Burkholder (three goals). Riley Severance had five saves.
- Peyton Hastings scored seven goals and Alli Delozier four, but Cedar Cliff fell 18-14 to Conestoga Valley. Zoe Conklin added a hat trick in the loss. Kelsey Shires stopped 10 shots in the cage.
HS Boys Tennis
- Cumberland Valley beat Red Land 5-0, winning in straight-set sweeps throughout. William Ong beat Vince Landis 6-3, 6-2 in the Singles 1 matchup, and Eagles Ryan Thomas (6-1, 6-1) and Andrew Tran (6-1, 6-1) also picked up singles wins. Mitchell Taylor and Nayan Kunche won the Doubles 1 matchup without dropping a game, and Bhavpreet Singh and Ross Kluger won Doubles 2.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Maxx Barr recorded 13 kills and six aces to lead Carlisle to a 3-0 victory over Altoona (set scores: 25-16, 25-12, 25-17). Declan Smithmyer dished out 21 assists for the Herd, with Jake Kistler producing four kills and two aces, and Cohan Bailey recording four kills.
- Brayden Parks had six kills and four blocks, but Cumberland Valley dropped a 3-0 match to Northeastern (set scores: 25-15, 25-22, 25-19) for the Eagles' first loss of the season. CV remained ranked No. 2 in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, behind unbeaten Northeastern, after the loss. Nathaniel Herb dished out 16 assists, and Cameron Birch had 10 digs in the loss.
- Jacob Hamm smacked 12 kills and had six digs in Northern's 3-0 sweep of West York (set scores: 25-15, 25-9, 25-14). Cole Lamb dished out 15 assists, and Ben Jacobs was responsible for five aces. Toby Brubaker (17), Jese Brubaker (13) and Ben Jacobs (12) each had double-digit digs.