HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle alumnus Paul Blackburn returns home with Hershey, beats old team
HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle alumnus Paul Blackburn returns home with Hershey, beats old team

Hershey boys basketball coach Paul Blackburn was a part of two PIAA Class AAAA state championships during his playing days at Carlisle in the mid-1980s. 

 Michael Bupp, The Sentinel

Paul Blackburn returned to the gym he once called home and, in charge of his Hershey Trojans, left Gene Evans Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon with a 69-58 victory over Carlisle.

Blackburn won a pair of PIAA championships with the Thundering Herd in the 1980s. He's in his 11th season leading the Trojans.

Jackson Mascari led Hershey with a game-high 21 points, one night after he and the Trojans escaped Mechanicsburg with a triple-overtime victory. Jack Argento added 16 points in the victory.

Four different Carlisle players broke double figures, led by Dylan Young's 13 points. Jaydon Smith added 12, and Eric Ruiz and Anthony Rouvre each had 11 in the team's second loss in as many nights.

HS Girls Basketball

  • Emma Castilla guided Mechanicsburg to a 50-30 over visiting Chambersburg. Castilla finished with a game-high 14 points, her first double-digit output in five games, while Talia GIlliard contributed nine. Rosalyn Diehl led the Trojans with 11 points.
  • Camp Hill ran its win streak to six games with a 67-44 home victory over York County Tech. Ellie Goodwin caught fire in the second half with 23 points, and finished with a monster line of 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. She knocked down four 3-pointers. Kendal McCall added 18 points and 10 boards, and Bella Hoffer provided 12 points and seven assists. The Lions have climbed back to seventh in the District 3 Class 3A field, one spot out of the six-team bracket.
  • Heather Sholley had 10 points and Zayda Crumpton seven in Red Land's 49-25 road loss to Hershey.

HS Wrestling

  • Big Spring wrapped up the regular season with little trouble, popping Susquenita 51-19. The Bulldogs ran off four pins in the first six bouts, getting falls from Jeremiah Lecrone (285), Logan Schmidt (120), Tyler Frye (126) and Koi Shotto (132). Ryan Woodward's 6-0 victory due to injury time at 113 came in the middle of that run, which ended with Big Spring leading 30-3. Sheldon Mentzer (152) also earned a Bulldog pin. 
  • Camp Hill closed out its season with a 37-27 victory over Lower Dauphin, getting first-period pins from Sean Getty (172 pounds), Paul Parise (189), Nash Kemble (120) and Kobe Moore (145).
  • Red Land fell 41-15 to Dallastown. Corbin Hutchinson picked up the only Patriots pin at 106 in the third period. Dylan Rodenhaber eared a 1-0 victory at 285 over Hunter Bisking.
