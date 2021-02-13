HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle alumnus Paul Blackburn returns home with Hershey, beats old team

Paul Blackburn returned to the gym he once called home and, in charge of his Hershey Trojans, left Gene Evans Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon with a 69-58 victory over Carlisle.

Blackburn won a pair of PIAA championships with the Thundering Herd in the 1980s. He's in his 11th season leading the Trojans.

Jackson Mascari led Hershey with a game-high 21 points, one night after he and the Trojans escaped Mechanicsburg with a triple-overtime victory. Jack Argento added 16 points in the victory.

Four different Carlisle players broke double figures, led by Dylan Young's 13 points. Jaydon Smith added 12, and Eric Ruiz and Anthony Rouvre each had 11 in the team's second loss in as many nights.

