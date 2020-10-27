HS Sports Highlights: Camp Hill boys soccer wins fourth division title in five years, beats Trinity

Camp Hill clinched its fourth Mid-Penn Capital title in five years, beating Trinity 2-1 Tuesday behind goals from Nick Lamay and Liam Raney.
The duo assisted on each other's goals. Paul Shook scored for the Shamrocks in the second half. Camp Hill's London Harper and Trinity's Drew Godfrey each had five saves in net.
The Lions are 7-0-2 (7-0-2 Capital) on the season with one division game left against Middletown (5-3-1, 5-3-1), the second-place team in the division entering Tuesday.
- Brady Olsen's hat trick lifted Boiling Springs to a 5-1 win over Big Spring. He scored the game's first two goals, then added the finishing touch midway through the second half. Daniel Decker scored, and Gavin Rauhut added a goal and assist for the Bubblers. The Bulldogs got a goal from Sage Palmer late.
- Ashton Davies, Connor Swope, Spencer Siverling and Ian Hall all scored in Northern's 4-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Josh Hoffman stopped two shots for the Polar Bears.
HS Girls Soccer
- Halle Engle's four-goal night helped Mechanicsburg bury CD East 8-0. Hengle added an assist to her ledger. Elena Hinkson scored twice, Allison Schrass once, and Lily Eckroth contributed a goal and two assists.
- Alex Murphy scored twice in Central Dauphin's 5-1 win over Cedar Cliff. The Colts got a second-half goal from Sam Reilly and 16 saves from Alli Delozier.
- Julia Raich scored on an assist by Julia Aungst, helping Camp Hill hang on for a tie against Trinity.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Cumberland Valley swept Central Dauphin 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-21) with Kara Lehman leading the way with 14 assists, seven kills and three blocks. Kennedy Snoke had a team-high five aces and 12 digs. Rachel Runk and Izzy Reisinger each had six kills.
- Big Spring survived Northern in a tight 3-2 win (22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11) thanks to 16 kills, 15 digs, two aces and a block from Mattea Penner. Chloe Hagenbuch had an impressive double-double that included 46 assists and 23 digs while adding three kills. Marlee Johnson added 15 digs, 12 kills and three blocks, and Rylee Bloser chipped in 11 digs, 10 kills and an ace.
- Carlisle knocked off Mechanicsburg 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 27-29, 25-21). Kaila Noel had 12 kills and eight digs, and Kayla Unger dished out 23 assists. Sam Sharp added six digs and four aces, and Avery Gallahue recorded eight kills. Jayden Eager had a team-high five kills and added nine digs for the Wildcats, and Lisa Martin led with 10 digs. Ella Forsythe added 14 assists, three ces and three digs.
- Natalie Uibel had 13 kills and five aces in Cedar Cliff's 3-0 win (25-21, 25-23, 25-17) over Mifflin County. Aubri Noll added 17 assists and three aces, and Ava Rusignuolo dished out 11 assists.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!