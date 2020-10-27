HS Sports Highlights: Camp Hill boys soccer wins fourth division title in five years, beats Trinity

Camp Hill clinched its fourth Mid-Penn Capital title in five years, beating Trinity 2-1 Tuesday behind goals from Nick Lamay and Liam Raney.

The duo assisted on each other's goals. Paul Shook scored for the Shamrocks in the second half. Camp Hill's London Harper and Trinity's Drew Godfrey each had five saves in net.

The Lions are 7-0-2 (7-0-2 Capital) on the season with one division game left against Middletown (5-3-1, 5-3-1), the second-place team in the division entering Tuesday.

Brady Olsen's hat trick lifted Boiling Springs to a 5-1 win over Big Spring. He scored the game's first two goals, then added the finishing touch midway through the second half. Daniel Decker scored, and Gavin Rauhut added a goal and assist for the Bubblers. The Bulldogs got a goal from Sage Palmer late.

Ashton Davies, Connor Swope, Spencer Siverling and Ian Hall all scored in Northern's 4-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Josh Hoffman stopped two shots for the Polar Bears.

HS Girls Soccer