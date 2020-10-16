 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Brynn Crouse reaches 125 career points; Northern field hockey blanks Shippensburg
HS Sports Highlights: Brynn Crouse reaches 125 career points; Northern field hockey blanks Shippensburg

Brynn Crouse scored in the third quarter, giving Northern field hockey a 4-0 lead. 

The goal also gave her 125 career points. The milestone highlighted a 7-0 win over Shippensburg on Friday night, a dominant victory for the unbeaten Polar Bears that featured two goals from Liv Caperelli plus one-goal, one-assist nights from Emma Rosensteel, Kelsey Heltzel and Natalie Saltzer.

Shippensburg goalie Sabrina Boyum stopped 18 shots.

  • Lauren Tobin scored twice and had an assist in Red Land's 6-0 win over Camp Hill. Karlee Alt added a goal and three assists as well. Paige Webster and Abby Burkholder also scored.

Check out today's high school sports scores and Mid-Penn standings:

