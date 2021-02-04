HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs wrestling continues playoff push; Kamryn Barone, Tyler Distenfeld lead Cumberland Valley swimming to sweep

One day after a key victory over West Perry, Boiling Springs wrestling kept applying the pressure as it aims to make the District 3 team tournament in two weeks.
The Bubblers pounded James Buchanan 66-6 Thursday night, losing only at 215 pounds.
Michael Duggan (152), Eli Crum (160) and Collin Neal (189) picked up Bubbler pins in three of the first four bouts, and Kobin Karper (138) and Ean Wilson (145) capped off the night with similar pinfall victories.
Boiling Springs (10-1) entered the night fourth in the Class 2A power rankings, holding onto the final spot in the tournament. The Bubblers currently have just a match Feb. 8 at Dover left on the schedule.
- Six straight wins to open up the match, all via bonus points, was more than enough to propel Big Spring to a 44-25 win over Lower Dauphin. Owen Hutchinson kicked off the Bulldogs' night with a pin in 3:12 at 189 pounds, and the Bulldogs were off and running from there. They got pins from Jeremiah Lecrone (285) and Logan Schmidt (120) during the run, with the Falcons only able to stop the bleeding at 126. Sheldon Mentzer (145) and Clayton Hetrick (160) also picked up pins for Big Spring.
HS Swimming
- Kamryn Barone won the 50 freestyle in 25.26 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.05, leading Cumberland Valley's girls to a 135-49 victory over Chambersburg. It was part of an Eagles sweep, with the boys winning 119-38 as well. The Eagles dropped just four races, and just one in the girls meet, during a comfortable home victory. Barone also helped the 200 medley relay team (1:49.69) to a victory. And in diving, Grace Diskin won 184.50 for CV. Tyler Distenfeld's 1:59.56 in the 200 individual medley led a slightly tighter boys effort; he also helped the 200 medley (1:43.84) and 400 free (3:26.78) relays. Kevin Santos cracked the 2-minute mark in the 200 free with a 1:59.05, and Jonathan Chang slid in under five minutes in the 500 free with a 4:57.15.
- Mechanicsburg split its Thursday dual with Palmyra, winning the girls meet 89-81 while losing 100-69 in the boys portion. The Wildcats girls won with depth, as only Alicia Hahn (100 freestyle, 59.23) and Annabelle Hoover (500 free, 5:44.42) won individual races. Both helped the 200 free relay squad win in 1:49.44, the only relay to go to the 'Cats. Andrew Wetherhold picked up Mechanicsburg lone boys win in the 50 free with a 22.87.
- Big Spring and East Pennsboro split a meet, with the Panthers girls winning and the Bulldogs boys taking the win. For the East Pennsboro girls, Tyya Peiffer won the 50 free (27.75) and the 100 fly (1:06.09), while Rylie Ward finished first in the 200 IM (2:35.10) for the Bulldogs. For the boys, Caleb Stewart finished first in the 50 free (24.93) and the 500 free (5:43.37) for Big Spring.