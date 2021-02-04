HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs wrestling continues playoff push; Kamryn Barone, Tyler Distenfeld lead Cumberland Valley swimming to sweep

One day after a key victory over West Perry, Boiling Springs wrestling kept applying the pressure as it aims to make the District 3 team tournament in two weeks.

The Bubblers pounded James Buchanan 66-6 Thursday night, losing only at 215 pounds.

Michael Duggan (152), Eli Crum (160) and Collin Neal (189) picked up Bubbler pins in three of the first four bouts, and Kobin Karper (138) and Ean Wilson (145) capped off the night with similar pinfall victories.

Boiling Springs (10-1) entered the night fourth in the Class 2A power rankings, holding onto the final spot in the tournament. The Bubblers currently have just a match Feb. 8 at Dover left on the schedule.

Six straight wins to open up the match, all via bonus points, was more than enough to propel Big Spring to a 44-25 win over Lower Dauphin. Owen Hutchinson kicked off the Bulldogs' night with a pin in 3:12 at 189 pounds, and the Bulldogs were off and running from there. They got pins from Jeremiah Lecrone (285) and Logan Schmidt (120) during the run, with the Falcons only able to stop the bleeding at 126. Sheldon Mentzer (145) and Clayton Hetrick (160) also picked up pins for Big Spring.

