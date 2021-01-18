 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs tallies first win of the season over Bermudian Springs behind Drew VonStein's 16 points
HS Sports Highlights

HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs tallies first win of the season over Bermudian Springs behind Drew VonStein's 16 points

Boiling Springs picked up its first win of the season Monday 51-44 over Bermudian Springs in OT.

Drew VonStein nabbed three treys and 16 points to lead the Bubblers, while Carson Garvey picked up 12 points. The Bubblers picked up 11 points to Bermudian's four in overtime.

HS Boys Basketball

  • Big Spring tallied the 54-26 win over Red Land thanks to Matt Ward's team-leading 16 points and a 3. Jake Knouse added two treys and 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Mac Shearer had eight points for the Patriots.
  • Cedar Cliff tallied the big 71-58 win over Biglerville behind Cam Ochs' team-leading 36 points and two treys. Kyle Shoen added 17 points in the win, while Michael Baturin and Michael Shartle each had six.
  • Nate McGill tallied 16 points to help lead Northern to a big 76-33 win over Gettysburg. Alec Welshans notched 14 points on the night, while both Jordan Heisey and Tyler Weary added 12.

HS Girls Basketball

  • Cedar Cliff fell to Central Dauphin 51-21. Eliana Hosey had five points in the loss, while Meghan Schraeder added four.
  • Biglerville tallied the 54-43 win over Camp Hill, taking advantage of the Lions' 42 turnovers. Kendal McCall picked up 16 points and 14 rebounds in the loss, and Ellie Goodwin added 10 points.
