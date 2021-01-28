 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs sweeps past James Buchanan behind strong finishes from both sides
HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs sweeps past James Buchanan behind strong finishes from both sides

Boiling Springs swimming swept past James Buchanan by scores of 101-70 for the girls and 108-38 for the boys.

On the girls' side, Jillian Strine finished second behind teammate Tess Naylor in the 200 IM in a time of 2:17.79 to 2:20.00, respectively, and finished first in the 500 free in a time of 5:41.09.

For the boys, Braelen Mowe finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.20 and finished first in the 50 free in 23.04.

HS Girls Basketball

  • Trinity got the big win over East Pennsboro 71-13 behind 18 points and three treys from Ava Stevenson. Lauren Trumpy added 10 points in the win, while Jocelyn Dorsey had seven points.

HS Wrestling

  • Red Land got a huge win during the team's senior night 58-12 over Palmyra. Dylan Rodenhaber (285) got the fall over Jonathan Eisenhooth in a quick 1:09, Caden Gibson (132) pinned Mason Bucks in 1:59 and Josh Patrick (145) pinned Brady Coburn in just 1:01.
