HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs survive late Littlestown rally; Northern's Bella Schmitt smacks 2 grand slams, drives in 11

Littlestown scored a pair of runs on a single and groundout in the bottom of the seventh, but Boiling Springs held on to win 3-2.

It's the second one-run victory in as many days for the 6-2 Bubblers, who are in the thick of the District 3 Class 4A playoff race.

Despite the two runs allowed, Maddex LaBuda got the win, going six-plus innings with five strikeouts. He got help from the top of the order, which drove in all three runs.

Doug Bear smacked a solo shot during a 1-for-4 day, and Drew VonStein finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Nathan Yunk wrapped things up with a double and RBI from the three spot.