HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs survive late Littlestown rally; Northern's Bella Schmitt smacks 2 grand slams, drives in 11

Littlestown scored a pair of runs on a single and groundout in the bottom of the seventh, but Boiling Springs held on to win 3-2.
It's the second one-run victory in as many days for the 6-2 Bubblers, who are in the thick of the District 3 Class 4A playoff race.
Despite the two runs allowed, Maddex LaBuda got the win, going six-plus innings with five strikeouts. He got help from the top of the order, which drove in all three runs.
Doug Bear smacked a solo shot during a 1-for-4 day, and Drew VonStein finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Nathan Yunk wrapped things up with a double and RBI from the three spot.
- Cumberland Valley pounded Hershey, scoring 12 runs in the first to win 15-0 in three innings. Brady Grimes earned the win with three strikeouts. Tyler Dunn (2-for-2) doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice. He also had a stolen base.
- Waynesboro came back to beat Mechanicsburg 5-2, handing Cameron Nebel a loss despite nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Taylor Shearer was 3-of-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Wildcats.
- Patrick Giordano reached safely on a dropped third strike, allowing Josh McCombs to score in the fifth inning. That broke a 2-2 tie as Trinity pulled away from Greencastle-Antrim for a 5-2 win. The Shamrocks got two more insurance runs on an error. Giordano went 1-for-2, doubled, scored twice and drove in one. Ethan Pfeffer earned the Shamrocks' win with six K's and three hits allowed in six innings.
HS Softball
- Emma Rizzutto homered, drove in two and scored another run as Mechanicsburg's offense continued its hot start to the season. The Wildcats improved to 7-1 on the year with a 12-8 road win over Waynesboro, putting together 14 hits. Six different 'Cats recorded multiple hits, led by Jordan Sellers's 3-for-4, two-run performance. Kait Hower (2-for-5) had two RBIs and two runs, as did Rizzuto, and Bella DeMaio was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Madisyn Saposnek got the win, allowing four earned in seven innings.
- Cedar Cliff survived a slugfest with Central Dauphin to win 18-10. Lily Berrier had a mammoth four-hit day in six trips to the plate, finishing a homer short of the cycle while driving in five runs and scoring three more. Mandy Wenerick (2-for-5) homered, doubled, scored three times and knocked in two. Jenna Weaver earned the win with three earned runs allowed.
- In a feat unlikely to repeated the rest of her career, Bella Schmitt drove in 11 runs in Northern's 31-0 three-inning win over James Buchanan. Schmitt (5-for-5) highlighted the lopsided win with a pair of grand slams, a double and four runs scored. Hailey Irwin (5-for-5) also homered, doubled twice, drove in three and scored four times.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Seven goals from Zayda Crumpton propelled Red Land past Cedar Cliff 17-4. Kenna Duffie and Olivi Glinski each scored a hat trick in the win, while Reagan Young and Abby Damow tallied one each.
HS Boys Tennis
- Carlisle and Cumberland Valley provided a rare regular-season battle, one the Eagles came out on top of 3-2. William Ong held off Jesse Beck in Singles 1 6-4, 4-6 (10-8), as the Eagles won two singles matches. The Herd's Rob Wellmon won Singles 2 6-4, 6-1, only for Ryon Thomas to get a CV win 6-4, 6-3. The teams split the doubles matches, with Andrew Tran and Mitchell Taylor winning Doubles 1 for CV and Carlisle getting a straight-set sweep from Nicco Myers and Charlie Carlton.
- Camp Hill tallied the 4-1 win over James Buchanan behind a strong start from Josh Pantaloni in Singles 1 6-1, 6-0. Singles 3 went to Marko Balic 6-1, 6-3, Doubles 1 went to the duo of Adam Dopkowski and Cam Ochs 6-1, 6-1, and Doubles 2 was won by the duo of Gavin Davis and Alfred Mueller 7-6 (3), 6-0.
- A singles weep for Trinity got the win 3-2 over Susquehanna Township. Singles 1 went to Adam Warren 6-1, 6-0, Singles 2 was won by Jose Centenera 7-6, 6-4 and Silas Gross won Singles 3 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.