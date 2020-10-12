HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs girls volleyball gets first win; Trinity overpowers Palmyra to stay unbeaten

Boiling Springs girls volleyball claimed its first win of the season in a tense 3-2 victory over West Perry on Monday.

The Bubblers (1-5, 0-3 Capital) got six kills apiece from Jillian Strine and Emily Miller, winning the match by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 27-25, 22-25, 15-8. Strine also added five blocks and four aces.

Braxton Guttshall's 11 digs led the team, and Olivia Wolf chipped in eight assists and four aces. Miller also had seven digs.

Elsewhere in girls volleyball action, Trinity (4-0, 3-0 Capital)continued its torrid start to the season with a 3-1 win over Palmyra. The Shamrocks, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association beat 4A's seventh-ranked team 25-21, 20-25, 25-9, 25-21. Gracie Britten was dominante with a 14-kill, 10-block, one-ace night. Kendall Myers added 16 kills and two blocks; Lauren Trumpy was good for nine kills and five blocks; and Ryanne Whiteman tallied 19 digs. Jena Minnick dished out 24 assists in the victory.

Field Hockey