HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs field hockey shuts down Bishop McDevitt

Boiling Springs field hockey shut out Bishop McDevitt 3-0 Wednesday night behind Kara Dale's two goals. Lexi Hanlin tallied a goal in the win, and the Bubblers had a shot at 11 penalty corners.
Field Hockey
- Alexa Henry scored the lone goal for Shippensburg in a 1-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Mia Estep was credited with the assist.
- Emma Rosensteel tallied a hat trick to help Northern cruise past Waynesboro 5-1. Brynn Crouse tallied a goal and an assist, while Liv Caperelli added a goal.
Girls Soccer
- Julia Raich and Jada Mayanja each scored a goal, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to Middletown.
Girls Volleyball
- Cedar Cliff swept Mifflin County 3-0 behind 14 kills and three aces from Natalie Uibel . Katie Quesenberry had six kills in the win, while Aubri Noll and Ava Rusignuolo each had eight assists.
Commonwealth Division
