HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs field hockey shuts down Bishop McDevitt
HS Sports Highlights

Field Hockey 1.JPG

Boiling Springs field hockey shut out Bishop McDevitt 3-0 Wednesday night behind Kara Dale's two goals. Lexi Hanlin tallied a goal in the win, and the Bubblers had a shot at 11 penalty corners.

Field Hockey

  • Alexa Henry scored the lone goal for Shippensburg in a 1-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Mia Estep was credited with the assist.
  • Emma Rosensteel tallied a hat trick to help Northern cruise past Waynesboro 5-1. Brynn Crouse tallied a goal and an assist, while Liv Caperelli added a goal.

Girls Soccer

  • Julia Raich and Jada Mayanja each scored a goal, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to Middletown.

Girls Volleyball

  • Cedar Cliff swept Mifflin County 3-0 behind 14 kills and three aces from Natalie Uibel . Katie Quesenberry  had six kills in the win, while Aubri Noll and Ava Rusignuolo each had eight assists.

Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

Check out this week's high school sports scores and Mid-Penn standings:

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

