HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs continues push to the postseason with win over Dover; Big Spring's Matt Ward sits at 999

Boiling Springs wrestling continued racking up wins as it attempts to lock down a postseason berth, blowing out Dover 59-14 Monday.

The Bubblers picked up five pins from Jaydan Barrick (172 pounds, 5:43), Maxx Gillen (215, 1:02), Julyan Dodson (285, 1:16), Ean Wilson (145, 1:46) and Michael Duggan (152, 0:30). Kobin Karper (138) picked up a big tech. fall in 2:54, 22-6.

Four forfeits were also on the Bubblers' side, earning them free points throughout the match. With less than a week remaining before the postseason, the Bubblers sit third in the District 3 power rankings with a .708 rating.