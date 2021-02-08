HS Sports Highlights: Boiling Springs continues push to the postseason with win over Dover; Big Spring's Matt Ward sits at 999

Boiling Springs wrestling continued racking up wins as it attempts to lock down a postseason berth, blowing out Dover 59-14 Monday.
The Bubblers picked up five pins from Jaydan Barrick (172 pounds, 5:43), Maxx Gillen (215, 1:02), Julyan Dodson (285, 1:16), Ean Wilson (145, 1:46) and Michael Duggan (152, 0:30). Kobin Karper (138) picked up a big tech. fall in 2:54, 22-6.
Four forfeits were also on the Bubblers' side, earning them free points throughout the match. With less than a week remaining before the postseason, the Bubblers sit third in the District 3 power rankings with a .708 rating.
- Shippensburg tallied the win over James Buchanan 48-24. Eddie Alcantara (138) got the pin over Hayden Harbaugh in 1:02, Dominic Frontino (145) pinned Gavyn Stewart in 3:12 and Diesel Koser (189) pinned Gauge Spoonhour in 5:18.
- Red Land got the win 45-21 over Lower Dauphin. Josh Patrick (145) pinned Joey Swartz in 1:04, Robert Rodgers (172) got the fall over Julian Mirabal in just 49 seconds, Bryce Phillips (285) pinned Aaron Moyer in 2:16 and Riley Dunn (120) pinned Lewis Fisher in 1:25.
HS Boys Basketball
- Big Spring fell to unbeaten Northern 72-41. Tyler Weary led the Polar Bears with 16 points and three treys, while teammate Jordan Heisey was right behind with 15 points of his own. For the Bulldogs, Matt Ward pocketed a team-leading 24 points and four 3's. Ward now sits at 999 points for his career heading into Tuesday's road game against Shippensburg.
- Tyree Morris' 20 points helped lead Mechanicsburg past Waynesboro 51-45. Lukas Rhodeas tallied 13 points in the win, while James Anderson had nine. The Wildcats have won seven straight and face Keystone Division-leading Cedar Cliff on Wednesday.
HS Girls Basketball
- Big Spring got a close win over Northern 28-25 behind eight points from Emilee Sullivan. Laney Noreika picked up five points in the win, while Siena Ondecko had 10 points for the Polar Bears.
HS Swimming
- Trinity boys and girls swept Susquehanna Township by scores of 125-29 and 86-65, respectively. For the girls, Kari Powell finished first in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:04.37 and first in the 200 free in 2:07.39. For the boys, Ryan Lee finished first in the 100 backstroke in 58.53 and first in the 100 butterfly in 57.50.