HS Sports Highlights:Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe breaks school's 100 fly record in win; Mechanicsburg swimming sweeps

Braelen Mowe broke the Boiling Springs' school record in the 100 butterfly Thursday night, posting an impressive 53.76.
He did it despite swimming alone after teammate EJ Heyman DQ'd. The Bubbler boys went on to beat Carlisle in a non-league dual-meet 108-45, while Carlisle's girls won 98-75.
Mowe also had a hand in the 200 medley relay (1:48.66) and 400 free relay (3:51.40) wins, and won the 100 backstroke (58.51).
Other multi-event winners on the night included: Boiling Springs' Nathan Book (200 IM, 500 free), Jillian Strine (200 free, 100 back), Peyton Ellis (100 fly, 100 free), Tess Naylor (50 free, 500 free) and Katie Buehler (200 IM); and Carlisle's Nolan Chenot (200 free, 100 free).
- Mechanicsburg swept Cedar Cliff 117-53 (girls) and 136-22 (boys). Sadie Ludwick won a pair of races (500 free, 100 breaststroke) for the Colts girls, but it was a team effort from the Wildcats that earned the win, as five different swimmers won individual races. Alicia Hahn had a hand in the 100 free (59.78), 200 free relay (1:50.35) and 400 free relay (4:03.29) victories. For the boys, Andrew Wetherhold led a strong effort with four wins, including the 200 IM (2:12.71) and 100 breast (1:06.17). Nate Hoover (100 fly, 500 free) also picked up two solo wins, and helped on the 200 free relay win (1:41.97). Wetherhold did as well, and anchored the 400 free relay victory (3:48.14).
- Matt Raudabaugh picked up a pair of victories in the 200 IM (2:07.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.76) and helped the 200 medley relay (1:50.83) and 200 free relay (1:38.48) as Big Spring's boys popped Susquehanna Township 112-39. The Bulldog girls lost a tight 82-79 match, however. Big Spring's multi-event winner was Luke Hand (100 free, 50 free).
- For the Cumberland Valley girls, Kamryn Barone finished first in the 200 IM (2:12.29), the 100 breaststroke (1:07.71) and helped the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay teams to first-place finishes over Governor Mifflin. For the boys, Owen Brewer finished first in the 100 free (51.90), second in the 100 back (1:00.62) and helped the 200 medley relay team to a first-place finish in 1:42.69.
HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley hands Boiling Springs its first loss of the season behind string of pins
HS Girls Basketball
- Northern routed Boiling Springs 57-8 behind a 16-point performance from Quinlyn Fisher. Katie Ryan chipped in 10 points for the Polar Bears. The Bubblers, who are without several players due to opt-outs this season, got a team-high four points from Emma Decker.
HS Wrestling
- Mechanicsburg rolled up four straight pins and cruised to a 42-25 victory over visiting Palmyra. Only two of the 13 bouts were decided by anything other than a pin or forfeit. Antonio Zeno (189), Zach Lamancusa (215) and Jayden Connors (285) kicked things off for the Wildcats with first-period pins, and Tyler Budman (106) followed with a fall in the second period. Parker Sample (145) also picked up a pinfall victory.
- Carlisle notched the win over CD East 54-18 with Sean Smith taking out undefeated Levi Krebs at 172. Noah Clawson, Azmir Ibrahim, Jarrett Wilson and Anthony DeAngelo all tallied pins for the Thundering Herd.
- Shippensburg fell to West Perry 56-9. Dom Frontino (145) tallied a 6-2 decision, Patrick Reed got the 5-2 decision at 215 and Sean Hess got the 3-0 decision at 285.