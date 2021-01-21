HS Sports Highlights:Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe breaks school's 100 fly record in win; Mechanicsburg swimming sweeps

Braelen Mowe broke the Boiling Springs' school record in the 100 butterfly Thursday night, posting an impressive 53.76.

He did it despite swimming alone after teammate EJ Heyman DQ'd. The Bubbler boys went on to beat Carlisle in a non-league dual-meet 108-45, while Carlisle's girls won 98-75.

Mowe also had a hand in the 200 medley relay (1:48.66) and 400 free relay (3:51.40) wins, and won the 100 backstroke (58.51).

Other multi-event winners on the night included: Boiling Springs' Nathan Book (200 IM, 500 free), Jillian Strine (200 free, 100 back), Peyton Ellis (100 fly, 100 free), Tess Naylor (50 free, 500 free) and Katie Buehler (200 IM); and Carlisle's Nolan Chenot (200 free, 100 free).