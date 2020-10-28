HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring's Laney Noreika records 100th point in win over Waynesboro

It took less than two seasons for Laney Noreika to reach 100 career points.

The Big Spring junior cracked the milestone Wednesday in a 6-1 win over Waynesboro, scoring twice in the win. She also added a first-quarter assist.

Noreika, daughter of head coach Angie Noreika, missed her sophomore season after tearing her ACL but has been one of the Bulldogs' offensive focal points since her freshman year.

Sydney Witter also scored two first-quarter goals, and Maylei Noreika scored the game's final goal and dished out a pair of assists. Abriale Hershey also scored for the Bulldogs. Amber Cribbs stopped two shots in the cage.

The Bulldogs (5-7, 2-6 Capital) host Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday.