HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring's Laney Noreika records 100th point in win over Waynesboro

It took less than two seasons for Laney Noreika to reach 100 career points.
The Big Spring junior cracked the milestone Wednesday in a 6-1 win over Waynesboro, scoring twice in the win. She also added a first-quarter assist.
Noreika, daughter of head coach Angie Noreika, missed her sophomore season after tearing her ACL but has been one of the Bulldogs' offensive focal points since her freshman year.
Congrats to @LaneyNoreika for scoring her 100th career point tonight. pic.twitter.com/N78Dr06RSi— @BigspringFH (@Bigspringfh) October 29, 2020
Sydney Witter also scored two first-quarter goals, and Maylei Noreika scored the game's final goal and dished out a pair of assists. Abriale Hershey also scored for the Bulldogs. Amber Cribbs stopped two shots in the cage.
The Bulldogs (5-7, 2-6 Capital) host Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday.
- Cumberland Valley beat Carlisle 2-0 behind first-half goals from Taylor Whitehead and Sammi Blocher. Caprice Spriggs had the assist on the first goal. The Thundering Herd got 13 saves from Olivia Renault but managed just two shots to CV's 15 and one corner to CV's 17.
- Anne Manning and Gracen Catalano provided the firepower, leading Mechanicsburg to a 2-0 win over West Perry. Sydney Aylward had the assist on Catalano's goal. The Wildcats recorded 14 corners, 10 shots and three saves.
- East Pennsboro pounded Shippensburg 8-0 behind two-goal performances from Leona Gianna, Alison Buffington and Leah Wenrich. Buffington also added an assist in the win. The Panthers also got a goal and assist from Caeley Letersky and a goal from Asia Daskalakis.
- Cedar Cliff popped Camp Hill 6-0 thanks to a pair of goals and a dime from Camille Cook. Alli Kirsch also had a goal and assist, and Peyton Hastings and Bryn Cravener wrapped up the Colts' scoring. Kelsey Shires stopped all eight shots she faced in the win.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Natalie Uibel recorded an impressive 19 kills and 11 digs, but Cedar Cliff dropped a 3-1 decision to State College. The match featured a wild third set that included a mammoth 78 total points, ending in the Colts' only set win, 40-38. The set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 38-40, 25-5. Aubri Noll dished out 16 assists in the loss.
- Trinity popped Middletown 3-0 with yet another balanced attack. Jena Minnick had her hands on every part of the stat sheet, recording three kills, two blocks, four aces and 12 assists. Some of those dimes went to Gracie Britten (7 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks), Lauren Trumpy (9 kills, 4 blocks), Olivia Zimmerman (8 kills, 3 blocks) and Kendall Myers (5 kills).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!