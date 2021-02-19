HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring wins finale, awaits playoff fate; Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot scores 1,000th point in win

The toughest part begins now for Big Spring.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their season Friday night at home with a nail-biting 55-53 victory over visiting James Buchanan and now must wait to see if they'll make the District 3 tournament for the third straight year, which would be a historic feat for the program.
The win mercifully snapped a four-game skid which put the Bulldogs precarious on the Class 5A bubble with 10 wins. The 5A bracket is 16 teams, and the Bulldogs hovered on that mark as of Friday night before all scores had been recorded.
The District 3 playoff brackets will not be set until Feb. 27.
Matt Ward had a monster 25-point, 14-rebound night, going 9-of-13 from the foul line in the victory. And Jack Shulenberger added two points and nine boards. Seth Griffie and Everett Baker each had nine points.
- Carlisle thumped Chambersburg 66-44 thanks to a mammoth 31-point outburst from Dylan Young. The junior had 10 points in the first and 20 by halftime to push the Thundering Herd ahead by 14 at the break. Eric Ruiz scored nine points in the victory.
- Cumberland Valley erupted for 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-42 victory at Harrisburg. It required a balanced effort, with Troy Collard pacing the Eagles with 12 points. Ben Drury added 11 and Sam Sherry chipped in eight.
- Connor Wright's 19 points upended Boiling Springs 69-68 in a nail-biting win for Greencastle-Antrim. The Bubblers got an impressive 31-point performance from wing Trey Martin but couldn't capitalize. Drew VonStein added 13 for the Bubblers.
- Devin Shellenberger scored a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, to lead East Pennsboro past Steel-High 76-60. Evan Farling added 17 points and Adnan Sbai 14 for the Panthers.
HS Girls Basketball
Julie Jekot’s 1000th point from the game tonight! pic.twitter.com/FAz7QFmQ1d— CV Girls Basketball (@cv_girlsbball) February 20, 2021
- Julie Jekot became the latest in a growing line of 1,000-point scorers this season, draining a 3-pointer in the second quarter of Friday's 67-38 home win over Harrisburg to reach the milestone. Jekot finished with 15 points for 14-0 Cumberland Valley, which remains the top-ranked team in District 3 Class 6A. The Jekot sisters and Abbie Miller were up to their usual tricks, each scoring at least 15 points. Jill Jekot led with 17 points, while Miller and Julia Jekot each had 15. Natalie Parsons and Dejah Hill each added eight to the cause.
- Emma Castilla scored a season-high 21 points, including six in overtime to give Mechanicsburg girls basketball some revenge by knocking off visiting Lower Dauphin 57-55. Castilla was a tidy 8-of-9 from the foul line, going 4-of-5 in OT to seal the win. Talia Gilliard chipped in 18 points as well, doing nearly all her damage in the third quarter with 12 points for the Mid-Penn Keystone-leading outfit. The Falcons, who beat the Wildcats back in January, got a game-high 29 points, off five 3's, from Katie Weigle.
- Big Spring popped James Buchanan 50-35 for its third straight win. Laney Noreika scored 20 points, 16 by halftime, and Aleya Eisenberg added 11 in the victory. Emilee Sullivan chipped in eight.
- Ava Stevenson, closing in 1,000 career points herself, and Lauren Trumpy each had 17 points in Trinity's 64-35 win over rival Camp Hill. The Shamrocks made six 3's in the victory. The Lions were paced by Kendall McCall's 19-point, six-rebound performance. Ellie Goodwin added 13 points.
- Ever-balanced Cedar Cliff thumped Red Land 53-29 as four players scored at least seven points in the win. Julia Hoffman led with a 10-point effort, while Ryan Kaercher added nine. The Patriots were led by Kendall Metzel's nine points.
- Gabby Rentschler's 17 points guided East Pennsboro to a 55-43 victory over Steel-High. Izzy Morgan added 15 points, all on 3's.
- Northern earned a 49-41 OT victory over Waynesboro thanks to 14 points from Katie Ryan and 12 each from Siena Ondecko and Quinlyn Fisher.