HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring wins finale, awaits playoff fate; Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot scores 1,000th point in win

The toughest part begins now for Big Spring.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their season Friday night at home with a nail-biting 55-53 victory over visiting James Buchanan and now must wait to see if they'll make the District 3 tournament for the third straight year, which would be a historic feat for the program.

The win mercifully snapped a four-game skid which put the Bulldogs precarious on the Class 5A bubble with 10 wins. The 5A bracket is 16 teams, and the Bulldogs hovered on that mark as of Friday night before all scores had been recorded.

The District 3 playoff brackets will not be set until Feb. 27.

Matt Ward had a monster 25-point, 14-rebound night, going 9-of-13 from the foul line in the victory. And Jack Shulenberger added two points and nine boards. Seth Griffie and Everett Baker each had nine points.