HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring runs win streak to 5; Trinity, led by Ava Stevenson, now at 13 straight

Suffocating defense and a trio of double-digit scorers proved the perfect recipe Saturday for Big Spring girls basketball.
The Bulldogs, winners of five straight, thumped West Perry 49-26, holding the Mustangs on their own court to single digits in each quarter.
On the other end of the court, Laney Noreika and Ava Wilson eached scored 12 points, while Emilee Sullivan knocked down 11 with three 3-pointers.
With a week left in the regular season, the Bulldogs (12-2, 9-2 Colonial) sit comfortably within the District 3 Class 5A 10-team field. Saturday night, they were ranked fifth, with a health margin between them and sixth-ranked Bishop McDevitt.
- Trinity made it 13 straight with a 64-53 victory over Susquehanna Township, inching ever closer to a Mid-Penn Capital crown. Ava Stevenson dropped 17 in the victory, including three 3's, while Lauren Trumpy scored 12 and Mandy Roman 11. Jocelyn Dorsey added nine and Jaylin Moore eight.
- Cumberland Valley won a rare matchup with Delone Catholic 65-42, getting identical 20-point nights from sisters Julie and Jill Jekot. Julie joined the 1,000-point club Friday night, then matched her younger sister shot for shot with seven baskets, two triples and a 4-of-4 mark at the foul line. Dejah Hill and Abbie Miller added 12 and 10 points for the Commonwealth Division leaders.
HS Boys Basketball
- Jayden Statum scored 22 points, 18 of them in the first half, to propel Shippensburg past Chambersburg by the narrowest of margins, 54-53. Anthony Smith got hot in the second half, scoring 16 of his 19 points after intermission.
- Cedar Cliff took a while to warm up, and it cost the Colts in a 45-43 loss to Palmyra. It's Cedar Cliff's second loss of the season, both of which came this week. Trenten Smith paced the Colts with 16 points, while Tyler Houser added 10.
- Adnan Sbai paced East Pennsboro in a 74-53 loss to Hershey with 15 points. Evan Farling (14 points) and Devin Shellenberger (12) rounded out the Panthers' double-digit scorers. Mascari Jackson led the Trojans with 28.