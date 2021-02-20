HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring runs win streak to 5; Trinity, led by Ava Stevenson, now at 13 straight

Suffocating defense and a trio of double-digit scorers proved the perfect recipe Saturday for Big Spring girls basketball.

The Bulldogs, winners of five straight, thumped West Perry 49-26, holding the Mustangs on their own court to single digits in each quarter.

On the other end of the court, Laney Noreika and Ava Wilson eached scored 12 points, while Emilee Sullivan knocked down 11 with three 3-pointers.

With a week left in the regular season, the Bulldogs (12-2, 9-2 Colonial) sit comfortably within the District 3 Class 5A 10-team field. Saturday night, they were ranked fifth, with a health margin between them and sixth-ranked Bishop McDevitt.