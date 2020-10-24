HS Sports Highlights: Big Spring football falls to Steel-High, Damein Hammonds

Steel-High Damein Hammonds finished a 65-30 win over Big Spring Saturday with four catches for 67 yards, two receiving touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception. Alex Erby threw five TDs and ran for another. accumulating Nearly 400 yards passing (396) for Steel-High.
Dillon Wakefield rushed 16 times for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-3 Capital Division), while Austin Long had two catches for 51 yards, including a touchdown.
Boys Soccer
- Connor Swope had a goal and an assist in Northern's 3-2 win over cedar Cliff. Ian Hall and Shepard Soisson each had a goal for the Polar Bears in the win, while Jason Goldfeder and Roman Antonucci each had a goal for the Colts.
Girls Soccer
- Sejla Podzic had both goals fro Carlisle in a 2-0 shutout over East Pennsboro. Ryleigh Poole tallied a goal in the win.
- Emma Midock scored the lone goal fro Red Land in a 1-0 win over Bishop McDevitt. Hanna Cline had two saves in net for the Patriots.
Field Hockey
- Kara Dale and Lexi stouffer each tallied a goal to lead Boiling Springs over Big Spring. Lanie Noreika scored the lone goal for Big Spring.
- Arden Patterson scored two goals in Mechanicsburg's 4-0 shutout over Red Land. Madison Mark and Manning each had a goal in the win.
- Camp Hill topped Bishop McDevitt 3-1 thanks to two goals from Bella Zarcone. Jordan Baney had a goal in the win, while Hailey Boyarski assisted on two goals.
- Alexa Henry tallied a hat trick in Shippensburg's 5-0 win over Watnesboro. Emily Gustafson and Aubrey Sydnor each scored a goal in the win.
