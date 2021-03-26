HS Sports Highlights: Alexandra Kelly's 3 goals, 4 assists launches Carlisle past Elizabethtown in opener

After nearly two years, spring sports are in full swing.
A handful of Cumberland County kicked off the 2021 season Friday evening, the first time every sport has been playing since the end of the 2019 season. Boys tennis has been underway for two weeks, with baseball, softball, boys volleyball, lacrosse and track and field finally able to start this weekend.
Carlisle girls lacrosse kicked off the first season since the pandemic back with a bang, routing Elizabethtown 14-1.
Alexandra Kelly had a monster performance, adding a game-high four assists to her hat trick. She wasn't the only one with three goals for the Thundering Herd, as Aubrey McGlynn scored thrice while adding a pair of assists.
Others to get on the scoreboard were Emily Smith (two goals), Alex Thuma (two goals), Alexis Bear, Mollie Best, Kylie Hacker and Emma Kelley. Haley Carlo stopped eight of the nine shots she faced.
- Mechanicsburg also opened with a win, popping Chambersburg 12-4. Izzy Zcejk scored erupted for seven goals, including five straight at one point in the first half. Sophie Blair and Paige Magnelli each had a pair of goals.
- Cedar Cliff doubled up Northern 12-6 thanks to a four-goal, one-assist performance from Sam Reilly. Zoe Conklin recorded a hat trick plus an assist, and Peyton Hastings added three dimes to her one goal. Allie Delozier (two goals), Roxy Dolan and Bella Anderson also scored, while Kelsey Shires stopped six shots in the cage.. Brynn Crouse scored four goals, Jenna Breon one and Sierra Strawser one for the Polar Bears.
- Red Land thumped CD East 23-1. Abby Burkholder scored four goals on four shots, while Zayda Crumpton scored five goals to go with two assists. Kenna Duffie chipped in two goals and three assists, and Olivia Glinski and Ava Spahr each had hat tricks. Olivia Burkholder and Haley Feist also had two goals, while Haylee Holland and Reagan Young rounded out the scoring.
- Hershey pounded Trinity in their season opener 18-5, with Katana Nelson scoring five times for the Trojans. Ava Green led the Shamrocks with four goals, while Ava Olivetti had the other.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Max Krevsky notched a hat trick in Cumberland Valley's season-opening 9-2 win over Palmyra. Rhys McCarver and Nathaniel Herbster each had two goals and an assist. Patrick Martin and Kieran Schneider scored one goal apiece, and Sam Blacksmith dished out two assists.
HS Baseball
- Owen Kitts tripled and knocked in a pair of runs to propel Northern to a 3-2 win over Cumberland Valley in a non-division tilt Friday. Kitts also scored and finished 1-for-2 at the plate, enough to give Tommy Molsky a five-inning victory with nine strikeouts. Jason Madrak took the loss for the Eagles, pitching two innings while giving up all three runs, all earned. CV's top two hitters combined for all five hits, with Jerry Crispion going 3-for-3 with a double, and Tyler Dunn going 2-for-4 with a double. Both scored.
- Mechanicsburg dropped its season opener against Central Dauphin 6-2. Senior Josh Jamiolkowski got the opening day nod on the bump, pitching two innings while allowing four runs in the loss. But he went 2-for-3 with an RBI single. Reilly Shafer struck out nine Wildcats on a day when CD pitching racked up 12 Ks.
- Michael Morales and Brady Swenson each launched two-run homers in East Pennsboro's 12-0, five-inning win over Northern Lebanon. Swenson's blast kicked off the season in the first inning, and Morales's shot ended the scoring. Swenson went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and a double, and Morales was also 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Andrew Swenson scored three times and tripled twice. Morales punched out five NL batters, with Panthers pitchers combining for 12 Ks.
HS Track & Field
- Northern dominated its Small School Invitational, with the girls beating five teams with 214 points and the boys with 229. Mechanicsburg finished second in both. For the Polar Bears girls, wins came in the 200 (Cassidy Brunner), 3200 (Dixie Ramsey), triple jump (Rebecca Tirko), discus (Makayla Decker) and shot put (Decker). The boys won the 300 hurdles (Ryan Brown), 800 (Joseph Santos), high jump (Zackary Beam), pole vault (Jake Kazakavich), triple jump (Beam), discus (Jon Barrett) and shot put (Barrett).
- Mechanicsburg's girls got wins in the 100 (Noelle England), 1600 (Hope McKenney), 400 (Kerrigan Lebo), high jump (Bella Gilliard-Jackson) and pole vault (Annika Hummel). The Wildcats boys got wins in the 100 (Brennan Miller), 1600 (Carter Paul), 200 (Miller), long jump (James Anderson) and javelin (Jackson Baldini).
HS Boys Volleyball
- Max Barr tallied 11 kills and five aces in Carlisle's 3-1 season-opening loss to Red Lion at home (game scores: 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20). Evan Fair produced 25 assists, and Tyler Sandoval's defense led to 17 digs.
- Jacob Hamm knocked down 25 kills, had five digs and recorded three aces, but Northern dropped its season opener 3-1 at York Suburban (game scores: 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20). Cole Lamb dished out 29 assists, and Jese Brubaker had eight digs.
HS Boys Tennis
- Carlisle got its first win of the season, beating Mechanicsburg 5-0 to improve to 1-2 on the young campaign. The Thundering Herd won all three singles matches in straight sets, with Jesse Beck sweeping Will Johnston 6-0, 6-1 in Singles 1. Rob Wellmon and Ethan Ploetz won by 6-0, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-0 scores, respectively. Nicco Myers and Christian Moore had the toughest battle of the day in Doubles 2, requiring a second-set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
- Adam Warren beat Quincy Champan 6-1, 6-0 in Singles 1 action to lead Trinity to a 5-0 win over Susquehanna Township. All five Shamrocks wins came in straight sets, with Tommy Hallahan (6-0, 6-2) and Jose Centenera (6-1, 6-2) claiming the other singles matches.