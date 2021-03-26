HS Sports Highlights: Alexandra Kelly's 3 goals, 4 assists launches Carlisle past Elizabethtown in opener

After nearly two years, spring sports are in full swing.

A handful of Cumberland County kicked off the 2021 season Friday evening, the first time every sport has been playing since the end of the 2019 season. Boys tennis has been underway for two weeks, with baseball, softball, boys volleyball, lacrosse and track and field finally able to start this weekend.

Carlisle girls lacrosse kicked off the first season since the pandemic back with a bang, routing Elizabethtown 14-1.

Alexandra Kelly had a monster performance, adding a game-high four assists to her hat trick. She wasn't the only one with three goals for the Thundering Herd, as Aubrey McGlynn scored thrice while adding a pair of assists.

Others to get on the scoreboard were Emily Smith (two goals), Alex Thuma (two goals), Alexis Bear, Mollie Best, Kylie Hacker and Emma Kelley. Haley Carlo stopped eight of the nine shots she faced.